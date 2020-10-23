Champions crowned at the Nebraska high school cross country state meet

KEARNEY, Neb. — Back to her house of horrors, Alexus Sindelar finally conquered Kearney Country Club.

The junior from Pierce won the Class C girls cross country title Friday at what hadn’t been her favorite place.

Her sophomore year in the UNK Invitational, she passed out on the far east end of the 5,000-meter course. When she returned for the state meet, she said she was spooked and mentally struggled making that corner. After taking third as a freshman, she was 13th.

“It made me nervous and more scared, but at least I finished last year," she said. “That was my motivation to finish this season as hard as I could, give everything I had, especially the last year I could run with my brother.”

Mason Sindelar, a senior, finished second for the second straight year to Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker in the Class C boys race.

Alexus Sindelar finished 10.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Lindee Henning, an Ogallala freshman.

“Having Lindee there with me, it helped me," Sindelar said. “She was always there right behind me on my shoulder. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have pushed through this race as hard as I did.”