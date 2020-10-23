Champions crowned at the Nebraska high school cross country state meet

KEARNEY, Neb. — Back to her house of horrors, Alexus Sindelar finally conquered Kearney Country Club.
The junior from Pierce won the Class C girls cross country title Friday at what hadn’t been her favorite place.
Her sophomore year in the UNK Invitational, she passed out on the far east end of the 5,000-meter course. When she returned for the state meet, she said she was spooked and mentally struggled making that corner. After taking third as a freshman, she was 13th.
“It made me nervous and more scared, but at least I finished last year," she said. “That was my motivation to finish this season as hard as I could, give everything I had, especially the last year I could run with my brother.”
Mason Sindelar, a senior, finished second for the second straight year to Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker in the Class C boys race.
Alexus Sindelar finished 10.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Lindee Henning, an Ogallala freshman.
“Having Lindee there with me, it helped me," Sindelar said. “She was always there right behind me on my shoulder. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have pushed through this race as hard as I did.”
Boone Central put three in the top 16 to repeat as girls team champion. Jordan Soto-Stopak was third, sophomore Alicia Weeder sixth and Samantha Weeder 16th, with Autumn Simons their fourth runner, as the Cardinals scored 70 points to 93 for runner-up Douglas County West.
The Falcons saw freshman Olivia Malousek take ninth, with Morgan Morrison, Maria Malousek and Paxton Paulson finishing as a pack from 27th to 29th.
In Class C boys, Noecker’s winning time of 15:22.1 was nearly 32 seconds faster than Sindelar’s.
“I knew it was going to be hard," Noecker said. “Running against Mason is tough.”
Milford overtook Fort Calhoun, the leader at the 2-mile mark, to take the Class C team title for the first time since 2015. Elliott Reitz was seventh, Carter Roth 17th, Hudson Mullet 29th and Maddox Baack 34th as the Eagles led Sidney 87-99, with Fort Cahoun two more points back.
Class D
Payton Davis repeated Friday as Class D’s boys cross country champion.
And then the David City Aquinas senior acknowledged he wonders what he could have done the two previous years when he was out for football instead.
“I’ve already admitted before it was probably the dumbest mistake of my life,” Davis said at Kearney Country Club after getting pushed by Benjamin Flynn of Ainsworth. “All my friends were in cross country and I’m like, ‘I like running, I might as well be running.”
Davis is the fifth winner from Aquinas and the fourth in six years. Elijah Frasher won in 2015 and 2017.
That’s another regret for Davis.
“He could have made me so much better when he was a senior and I was a freshman," he said.
With Peter Cisco finishing third — “he just ran the run of his life,” Davis said — and Jacob Witter tenth, Aquinas brought home its third boys state title and first since winning in 2002 and 2003. The senior-led Monarchs had 14 points in the first year of top-three scoring to 19 for Norfolk Catholic.
In the girls race, winning didn’t make Jordyn Arens numb. That feeling came early on in the Class D girls race for the freshman champion from Crofton.
“I just let my legs take me. My legs felt numb. Everything feels numb,” Arens said as snow flurries fell in freezing temperatures.
Arens, whose older sister Haley was champion five year ago, finished 43 seconds ahead of the runner-up, defending champion Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia.
McCool Junction won its first Class D girls cross country title by one point over three-time champion Ainsworth. In the first time for three-place scoring, the Mustangs had sophomore Payton Gerken, senior Alyssa Plock and freshman McKenna Yates finish in the top 18 for 41 points to 42 for Ainsworth aand 47 for Bloomfield-Wausa.
The Arenses are the most recent of the school’s five individual winners. Crofton has the state record in cross country with 19 team titles.
Jordyn said while her brothers and sisters all have been in cross country, her parents never pressured them to run.
“For me it doesn’t matter if I win or lose,” she said. “It’s all about the journey along with improving my personal best.”
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports