Champions crowned at the Nebraska high school state cross country meet

KEARNEY, Neb. — Class A cross country saw the end of the Liem Chot era Friday and perhaps the beginning of one for Stella Miner.
Chot, a senior from Lincoln North Star, became the second runner in the state’s largest class, following Colby Wissel of Kearney in the 2000s, and sixth overall to be a three-time state champion.
“I didn’t get the all-class (gold), but it’s always good to defend my title,’’ Chot said. “It was my last official cross country meet in high school so I went out and did my best.”
Miner ran the fastest 5,000 meters in a girls state meet. The freshman at Omaha Marian, who moved with her family from New Jersey during the summer, finished in 18:11.0.
Lincoln East became the first three-time girls team champion since Marian won five in a row ending in 2007. Fremont’s boys won for the second time in three years.
The boys gold medal went to Class C champion Carson Noecker. The sophomore from Hartington, who had run the fastest time on the Kearney Country Club course last month at the four-class UNK Invitational that mirrors the state meet, ran 15:22.1 to be the first from Class C to break 16 minutes in a state meet.
Chot was in a tight leaders pack that included eventual runner-up Gabe Hinrichs from Elkhorn South. Chot said he made his move at the 2-mile mark.
“That’s the spot where, if I’m feeling good, I’ll pick it up significantly, and if not I’ll just hang with the pack,’’ he said. “But I noticed that my competitors were not feeling their best so I just picked it up at the two mile and got about a five-meter lead and it was like, “OK, I got this.”
Miner couldn’t get much separation against Lincoln Southwest junior Brianna Rinn until the final 100 meters. Rinn’s 18:15.3 would have won Class A six of the first seven years that the girls have run 5,000 meters.
“It was like my legs are a machine,’’ Miner said about the final kick, “and I can keep going no matter what.’’
There are family ties in Nebraska, she said, including some farms around Wisner. She said she went out for the Marian team as a way to make friends in her new state.
Marian coach Roger Wright said she told him a stress fracture kept her out of cross country last year as an eighth-grader. Her first race at Marian, he said, she was in the low 19s.
“The first day she came out she just hopped up with my top group and ran around the lake where we were doing our run,’’ he said. “Some people try to do that and they find out they shouldn’t be there. Not her.
“She’s a hard worker. She’s able to run by herself.”
Lincoln East’s pack claimed five of the nine spots between ninth and 17th to stay atop Class A for a third consecutive year. Sophomores Izzy Apel and Kylie Muma were ninth and 12th, respectively, with freshman Peyton Svehla 13th, returning state Gatorade runner of the year Berlyn Schutz 14th and senior Jenna Muma 17th.
The Spartans won with 65 points. Fremont, which had its top five runners between eighth and 24th, was second with 88 and Millard West third with 97. Defending champion Elli Dahl, a Fremont junior, was not at top speed this season and was 11th.
Fremont’s boys had six in the top 20 for 58 points, which bettered Millard West’s 78 and Omaha Creighton Prep’s 104.
Owen Wagner was seventh, Nolan Miller eighth, Caretr Waters 11th, Braden Taylor 15th, Zacharry McGeorge 17th and Aaron Ladd 20th for the Tigers.
Class B
Isaac Richards chased Ryan Zavadil for more than three years as Omaha Skutt teammates.
Friday, Richards validated his district championship by beating Zavadil by 16 seconds for the Class B boys cross country title. Their 1-2 finish helped the SkyHawks to a record-tying fourth consecutive team title on a freezing day at Kearney Country Club.
“My goal always was to beat him,” Richards said. “I had done it before this year, but those times he had an injury that was really bothering him so he was able to perform his best. So this one, the injury had gone away, so it really solidifies the victory.”
McCoy Haussler was ninth and Alexander Kennedy 15th to give Skutt a four-runner score of 27 that matched last year’s total. Alexander Riche and Andrew Davidson gave the SkyHawks six runners in the top 21.
Lexington (75) edged Plattsmouth (78), Elkhorn Mount Michael (81) and Hastings (83) for the runner-up trophy.
Girls champion Madison Seiler, a Gering sophomore, said she wasn’t expecting to win.
But she was coming off a district win in which she ran the fastest time in Class B. She said breaking the 19-minute mark gave her confidence for state, where she did it again by crossing the finish line in 18:55 71.
“I said if I could do that on a flat course I can definitely push the pace here,” she said. “My plan was to be in the top three and just have that mind-set of just finishing strong and ‘you can do this,’ but this is totally unexpected.”
Seward won the Class B girls team title for the first time since 2012. Sophomore Tandee Masco and junior Keegan Beisel finished 7-8, with Samantha Hughes 14th and Karnie Gottschalk 26. The Bluejays nipped Elkhorn 55-57.
Skutt’s boys are the first in Class B since York (1992 to 1995) to win four in a row. The other four-time team champions are from Class C — Morrill (1979-82), Norfolk Catholic (2006-09) and Milford (2012-15). The girls record is 10, by Crofton in Class D from 2006 to 2015.
Class C
Back to her house of horrors, Alexus Sindelar finally conquered Kearney Country Club.
The junior from Pierce won the Class C girls cross country title Friday at what hadn’t been her favorite place.
Her sophomore year in the UNK Invitational, she passed out on the far east end of the 5,000-meter course. When she returned for the state meet, she said she was spooked and mentally struggled making that corner. After taking third as a freshman, she was 13th.
“It made me nervous and more scared, but at least I finished last year,” she said. “That was my motivation to finish this season as hard as I could, give everything I had, especially the last year I could run with my brother.”
Mason Sindelar, a senior, finished second for the second straight year to Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker in the Class C boys race.
Alexus Sindelar finished 10.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Lindee Henning, an Ogallala freshman.
“Having Lindee there with me, it helped me,” Sindelar said. “She was always there right behind me on my shoulder. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have pushed through this race as hard as I did.”
Boone Central put three in the top 16 to repeat as girls team champion. Jordan Soto-Stopak was third, sophomore Alicia Weeder sixth and Samantha Weeder 16th, with Autumn Simons their fourth runner, as the Cardinals scored 70 points to 93 for runner-up Douglas County West.
The Falcons saw freshman Olivia Malousek take ninth, with Morgan Morrison, Maria Malousek and Paxton Paulson finishing as a pack from 27th to 29th.
In Class C boys, Noecker’s winning time of 15:22.1 was nearly 32 seconds faster than Sindelar’s.
“I knew it was going to be hard,” Noecker said. “Running against Mason is tough.”
Milford overtook Fort Calhoun, the leader at the 2-mile mark, to take the Class C team title for the first time since 2015. Elliott Reitz was seventh, Carter Roth 17th, Hudson Mullet 29th and Maddox Baack 34th as the Eagles led Sidney 87-99, with Fort Cahoun two more points back.
Class D
Payton Davis repeated Friday as Class D’s boys cross country champion.
And then the David City Aquinas senior acknowledged he wonders what he could have done the two previous years when he was out for football instead.
“I’ve already admitted before it was probably the dumbest mistake of my life,” Davis said at Kearney Country Club after getting pushed by Benjamin Flynn of Ainsworth. “All my friends were in cross country and I’m like, ‘I like running, I might as well be running.”
Davis is the fifth winner from Aquinas and the fourth in six years. Elijah Frasher won in 2015 and 2017.
That’s another regret for Davis.
“He could have made me so much better when he was a senior and I was a freshman," he said.
With Peter Cisco finishing third — “he just ran the run of his life,” Davis said — and Jacob Witter tenth, Aquinas brought home its third boys state title and first since winning in 2002 and 2003. The senior-led Monarchs had 14 points in the first year of top-three scoring to 19 for Norfolk Catholic.
In the girls race, winning didn’t make Jordyn Arens numb. That feeling came early on in the Class D girls race for the freshman champion from Crofton.
“I just let my legs take me. My legs felt numb. Everything feels numb,” Arens said as snow flurries fell in freezing temperatures.
Arens, whose older sister Haley was champion five year ago, finished 43 seconds ahead of the runner-up, defending champion Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia.
McCool Junction won its first Class D girls cross country title by one point over three-time champion Ainsworth. In the first time for three-place scoring, the Mustangs had sophomore Payton Gerken, senior Alyssa Plock and freshman McKenna Yates finish in the top 18 for 41 points to 42 for Ainsworth aand 47 for Bloomfield-Wausa.
The Arenses are the most recent of the school’s five individual winners. Crofton has the state record in cross country with 19 team titles.
Jordyn said while her brothers and sisters all have been in cross country, her parents never pressured them to run.
“For me it doesn’t matter if I win or lose,” she said. “It’s all about the journey along with improving my personal best.”
