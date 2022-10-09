Champions return to defend titles at Nebraska high school girls state golf tournament

Last year’s three winners are back for more Monday and Tuesday at the Nebraska high school girls golf championships.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X is one of Class A’s 11 multiple-year winners. But a third title for the senior, who recently committed to Indiana, would be the first three-year streak in Class A since Angie Wilson of Lincoln Southeast won four in a row 1985 to 1988.

Kolbas last year shattered state tournament records with her first-round 67 and 36-hole score of 8-under 136 at Norfolk Country Club. Karsen Morrison of North Platte, who finished fifth in 2021, is the next-highest returning finisher.

Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, the defending Class B winner, is one of seven back from last year’s top 10. The next two on the list, third-place Anna Kelley and fifth place Nielli Heinold, are from Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats have the state tournament again in their backyard, this time at Monument Shadows in Gering.

Columbus Scotus junior Cecilia Arndt defends her Class C title at hometown Elks Country Club. She’ll be tested by Lincoln Christian junior Olivia Lovegrove, who fired a Class C-record 7-under 65 to win her district at Hidden Valley in Lincoln. Lovegrove tied for fourth at state last year.

Class A’s team champion is likely to be either Lincoln Southwest, the defending champion that’s won three of the past four years; Lincoln East, last year’s runner-up that has never has been state champion; or Millard North, the four-time Metro Conference champion.

Scottsbluff will be trying to retake the Class B title, which it won in 2019 and 2020 but went to Elkhorn North last year.

Omaha Duchesne and Elkhorn North figure to push the Bearcats. Elkhorn North sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin and Gering’s Emily Krzyzanowski, who transferred from Scottsbluff, should be vying for the individual title.

Broken Bow is the two-time defending team champion in Class C and is favored to retain the title. The Indians would become only the third three-time winners in Class C.

Team qualifiers (*-district champions) — Class A: Columbus, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Kearney, *Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, *Lincoln Southwest, *Millard North, *North Platte, Omaha Marian, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South. Class B: Beatrice, Bennington, Elkhorn North, Gering, *Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Lexington, *Norris, *Omaha Duchesne, *Scottsbluff, Waverly, York. Class C: Adams Central, *Broken Bow, Chadron, *Columbus Scotus, Fremont Bergan, Hershey, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, *Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Minden, O’Neill, Oakland-Craig, Superior, *Valentine, *Wayne.

Individual district champions — Class A: Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X; Elly Honnens, Lincoln East; Karsen Morrison, North Platte; Cali Wisdom, Millard North. Class B: Tia Phaisan, Waverly; Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North; Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff; Olivia Ottman, Grand Island Northwest. Class C: Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian; Cecilia Arndt, Scotus; Julia Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic; Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine; Sarah Karnes, Laurel.​