Changing the skyline: Meet the 2022 Volleyball Super Six

This first volleyball installment of The World-Herald’s Super Six consists of players who have one thing in common — motivation.

It was the word that kept coming up when the six — Grace Heaney of Elkhorn North, Morgan Burke of Omaha Skutt, Destiny Ndam-Simpson of Omaha Westside, Stella Adeyemi of Papillion-La Vista South, Alanna Bankston of Millard West and Karli Heidemann of Diller-Odell — got together for a photo in midtown Omaha.

Only seniors are considered for the preseason team, and each has reason to hope this final varsity season is something special. For example:

» Heaney helped her team reach state for the first time in 2021.

» Burke seeks to help her team continue its state-record string of championships.

» Ndam-Simpson helped the Warriors reach state for the first time since 2002.

» Adeyemi wants to help the Titans make it three Class A titles in four years.

» Bankston’s goal is to get the Wildcats back to state but the graduation of six seniors won’t make that easy.

» Heidemann is looking to bounce back after a late-season injury sidelined her for last year's state tournament.

The season begins Aug. 25, and here’s a closer look at these six standouts:

GRACE HEANEY

The 6-foot-2 Purdue pledge led Class B last season with 438 kills. Her performance helped the Wolves finish 22-12, earning their first state tourney berth in their second season of varsity play.

Heaney, listed 17th nationally in prepvolleyball.com’s player rankings, also had 268 digs and 54 aces last season.

“Getting to state last year was a big step for our program,” Heaney said. “We had some tough battles down the stretch, but we finished strong.”

She had 13 kills and four blocks as Elkhorn North won its first tourney match with a sweep of York. The Wolves’ season ended in a five-set semifinal to Norris, a match where Heaney posted 21 kills and nine blocks.

There were no seniors on that squad, which fuels Heaney’s optimism for this season.

“I think we’re all really excited,” she said. “This will be our third year with the program, and we all feel like sisters," she said.

Heaney said it’s no secret that Skutt, the seven-time defending Class B champ, probably will enter this year as the favorite.

“We talk about them because we know they’re out there,” she said. “But we know that we can’t look too far ahead.”

MORGAN BURKE

The 6-0 Burke was a second in Class B kills with 432.

The Michigan commit also had 339 digs and a Class B-leading 85 aces.

“I wanted to play in the Big Ten because it’s the best conference,” she said. “It just felt like the right place for me.”

She was the top hitter for the SkyHawks, who captured their state-record seventh straight title in 2021. Skutt finished 24-5, defeating Norris in four sets in the final.

“I think each season we feel some pressure because of the success we’ve had,” Burke said. “Eight in a row sounds like it’s crazy to think about but our school has that strong volleyball legacy and we know anything is possible.”

She added that much of the credit for Skutt’s success can be traced to coach Renee Saunders.

“She knows us so well and knows how to treat us,” Burke said. “Our practices are super intense and that’s what prepares us for our matches.”

Burke pounded 45 kills in three state tourney matches last year.

DESTINY NDAM-SIMPSON

The 6-2 outside hitter led Class A last season with 504 kills to help the Warriors reach state for the first time in 19 years.

Westside was 10-9 at one point before rattling off 10 straight wins. The Warriors capped their late-season run with a sweep of Fremont in the district final in front of a packed house at Westside.

“That was definitely a very magical experience,” Ndam-Simpson said. “We came on strong and earning that state tournament spot was a huge goal for all of us.”

She had 26 kills in a first-round state tourney win over Lincoln Southwest and 22 in a semifinal lost to Millard West.

Ndam-Simpson also showed her versatility in 2021 with 508 digs, seventh in Class A.

The 45th-ranked player in prepvolleyball.com’s 2023 player ratings, Ndam-Simpson originally committed to Hawaii before switching to Creighton.

“Being able to play in front of my family helped me change my mind,” she said. “I like their coaches and the program is doing some great things.”

A first-team All-Nebraska selection in 2021, Ndam-Simpson said one of her goals is to help Westside get back to state and help leave a winning legacy.

STELLA ADEYEMI

One of the most dynamic hitters in the state, Adeyemi was a key member of the Titans’ squad that went 40-0 to capture the championship.

The 5-10 Hawaii pledge was sixth in Class A last season with 387 kills. She had 47 in three state tourney matches — all resulted in sweeps for Papio South.

“Going undefeated last year was a big achievement,” she said. “We made a statement and this year we hope to make an even bigger statement.”

If that statement is made in 2022, it will be without graduated setter Ava LeGrand. The two-time All-Nebraska selection was recognized as the team leader for the Titans.

“It will be very different without having Ava around,” Adeyemi said. “But we have two setters who are ready to take over so that’s a good thing.”

Adeyemi, ranked No. 53 by prepvolleyball.com, said coach Katie Tarman has much to do with the team’s success.

“I love Katie,” she said. “We have fun, but she always has us prepared for every match.”

Adeyemi said her goals as a senior are to become a more well-rounded athlete and a stronger team leader.

ALANNA BANKSTON

The 6-1 Louisville pledge smashed 276 kills last season, including 35 at state.

Bankston helped the Wildcats return to the tourney after a one-year absence and reach the Class A final.

“Making it all the way to the championship made us feel like we accomplished a lot,” she said. “We kept pushing right to the very end.”

Bankston said the challenge this season will be overcoming the graduation of six seniors, including Sadie Millard and Maddie MacTaggart. That trio combined for 821 kills in 2021.

“It’s going to take a lot of work for us to do what we did last year,” she said. “But I know it’s definitely possible.”

Bankston, ranked 54th among 2023 recruits by prepvolleyball.com, said she has added motivation this season.

“Millard West has never won a championship, and we came so close last year,” she said. “I know that’s something we can’t help think about.”

Bankston will play collegiately at Louisville for former Freeman all-stater and Nebraska standout Dani Busboom Kelly.

KARLI HEIDEMANN

Though playing at a school far smaller than the other five Super Six members, Heidemann proved that she belongs.

The 6-1 Montana State commit was fifth in the state in kills (522) last season. That number would have been higher if not for a late-season knee injury that sidelined her at state.

“It was tough having to just watch at state,” she said. “It was pretty frustrating, but I supported the team the best I could," she said.

Without its top hitter, Diller-Odell fell in the first round of the Class D-2 tourney.

Ranked 117th on the prepvolleyball.com top 150, Heidemann said she is back at 100% and looking forward to a strong finish to her varsity career. The Griffins captured back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020.

“My junior year didn’t end the way I wanted,” she said. “I’m super motivated for my senior year.”

Heidemann, who also had 282 digs and 58 aces last season, said she looks forward to being a strong team leader.

“I want to make sure all of our players are on the same page,” she said. “Our goal is to win another state title.”