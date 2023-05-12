Charley Kort was sick in bed with a 103-degree fever the last time Lincoln Southwest faced the defending champs.

The junior plans to much more involved the next time around.

Kort’s deflected free kick late in the second overtime was the difference Friday for the second-ranked Silver Hawks in a 2-1 win over No. 3 Lincoln East in the semifinal of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

It was her second of the night and pushed Southwest into its first title match in program history — a Monday night showdown against two-time defending champion Gretna, which beat Omaha Westside 1-0 in the evening’s other semifinal.

“That had some tears in it,” Kort said about missing the mid-April clash, a 2-1 Dragon win. “But I was proud of my team and how they fought that game, and now we get another chance.”

They certainly do, and it was Kort’s blast from about 20 yards out in the 97th minute that provided that opportunity.

Looking to get it into a corner of the goal, Kort struck the ball cleanly, but said there wasn’t much behind it. Instead of getting up and over the wall, her shot hit a defender and rolled past keeper Susie Bovaird, setting off a celebration for those wearing green.

“It went in, that’s what matters,” Kort said of her 14th goal of the season.

Though Kort called a few of her free kicks on the night “a little rough,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said having his leading scorer go for goal in that spot late was a no-brainer.

“We trust our ability, we trust Charley,” he said. “She’s hit a bunch of them. It’s a set piece dead ball and a free opportunity. You don’t skip a chance to shoot a free throw or a layup, so why would you do that with her foot, her power and her ability? So we absolutely looked for it.”

It was all that separated two even teams.

They traded penalty kicks to go to the break level. Southwest got its first, with Kort converting after she was tripped up in the box in the seventh minute by Bovaird. Kort’s try came against a backup goalie.

Grace Peterson leveled things just past the midway point of the half, blasting her try into the upper right corner for her fourth on the year.

It was then more than 80 minutes without another score. Southwest had an advantage in shots 9-7 for the match.

“In those deadlocks you just continue to be consistent and persistent,” Nettleton said. “Both teams had good looks. I’m just really happy that we have the group that we have. They were really stout in defense. We were very strong.

"That’s what allows us to build a strong framework, and that’s ultimately the difference of today.”

The teams had split a pair of regular-season meetings with each winning 1-0.

“To be able to step on this field at Morrison and play a team like that — coach Emily Mathews does such a good job with that program — to have that type of rivalry is healthy,” Nettleton said. “It’s just healthy for the sport.”

