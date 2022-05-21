Chase County girls win third straight Class C state title

The Chase County Longhorns start and finish every practice by running a lap together. As the sun was setting on Burke Stadium Saturday evening, the Longhorns were running one final lap together — this time as state champions.

“The culture that we’ve been building here has been great and I think that’s a big part of our success,” said junior Bryn McNair. “Our coaches have built an amazing culture and it’s the big center around all of this.”

For McNair, she's been right at the center of it too.

“Bryn is just a phenomenal kid,” said Chase County coach Troy Hauxwell. “She has the ability to stay present and stay in the moment, and she has a unique ability to focus on the little details. She always ceases to amaze you at the right time.”

McNair picked the right times to amaze Saturday afternoon. The junior took home a gold medal in the high jump, defended her gold medal in the 400 meter dash, and led the Chase County Longhorns to their third straight Class C title.

“We had to stay locked in and we had to work for what we got,” McNair said. “We couldn’t just assume that we were going to be champions again and we did work for it. We might not have had the best times, but we sure proved that we belonged to be here.”

After leading the way in the Class C high jump this season with a 5-06, she one-upped it Saturday morning. McNair jumped 5-08, earning her an all-class gold medal.

“Last year I jumped 5-04, and I was trying my hardest to break 5-06,” she said. “I couldn’t do it and I placed third last year, but I think that motivated me a lot. Then earlier this year and I started to believe that I could do it and get all-class. I knew that I could get 5-08 if my step was on and thankfully I got it.”

A few hours later, McNair found herself neck-and-neck with Sutherland freshman Story Rasby in the 400. In a photo finish on the west sideline, McNair edged Rasby by 0.49 seconds (58.18 to 58.67).

“I was very stressed about everything and nervous coming into today, but in the end, I knew that no matter what the outcome was my team was still going to be behind me,” she said. “So I’m so fortunate for that.”

Although this was her second time competing in the state meet, it didn’t make taming those nerves any easier coming into the day. But as Hauxwell said, it goes back to McNair’s ability to stay in the moment. McNair said her team's support also played a big part in her success.

Their culture was on full display throughout the day and the Longhorns standing on the podium early Saturday evening doesn’t come as a surprise. And with McNair specifically, her performance Saturday doesn’t come as a surprise either.

“You always know that you’re going to get the same kid showing up everyday and she’s a fantastic competitor. She didn’t get her freshman year because of COVID and then she came in as a sophomore and proved herself right away.

“The sky's the limit for her and more important than anything, she knows her identity doesn’t come from sports. It comes from the way she lives her life each and every day.”

Saturday afternoon, McNair and the Longhorns lived as state champs.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.