Chatelain: Happy 50th birthday, Nebraska girls basketball

The headline appeared on Page 19 of The Omaha World-Herald, April 15, 1972: “Nebraska Ban On Gals’ Cage Action Lifted.”

The news, reported by Conde Sargent, detailed a Nebraska School Activities Association vote to sanction girls basketball, culminating a fascinating era in gender equity that featured the rise of most girls prep sports we enjoy today.

Nebraska had zero official state championships for girls sports until 1971. But only basketball was banned. It had been since 1924, when administrators stigmatized the sport as too rough, too masculine.

By the late ’60s, the issue burned hot again. In March 1969, the Nebraska Legislature passed a resolution (28-9) urging state high schools to develop girls basketball, just as Iowa had successfully done. But stereotypes were stubborn. In ’69, the OWH published this reader letter:

“Let’s abolish girls basketball in Iowa — not establish it in Nebraska. I am one of those many unfortunates who have suffered because of the amount of time the Iowa girls must spend on the court to become proficient.

“I was very proud of my wife-to-be when she was the star of her team in a small Iowa town. I was one of her most ardent supporters and admirers. She was the queen bee. Then I married her. ... She was great on self-defense, but couldn’t press a shirt.”

The Lincoln Star sports editor, Hal Brown, quoted State Sen. Richard Proud of Omaha, who led the fight for girls basketball: “Exercise builds beautiful bodies and, believe me, I’m for beautiful bodies,” Proud said.

Brown’s rebuttal: “You can bet there are more beautiful bodies walking the streets of Lincoln than you’ll find in 300 Iowa high school gyms during girls’ basketball practice.”

This was 1969, but it might as well have been the Stone Age.

It wasn’t all negative. Ninety Nebraska high school administrators (all men) participated in a 1969 survey. More than 70% felt that girls should compete in athletics, 18% were neutral and 10% said no. About half preferred intramural programs to varsity competition.

So what ultimately got the basketball rolling? Lawyers, of course.

A Norfolk girls golfer, Debbie Reed, wanted to try out for the boys golf team because Norfolk didn’t have a girls team. When the school said no — based on a rule prohibiting boys and girls from competing against each other — her family filed a lawsuit. The United States District Court ordered Norfolk High to give her a chance.

At that point, the NSAA saw the writing on the wall. In April 1972, it struck down its 45-year ban on girls basketball, opening the door for new programs across the state. At least 32 played that first season.

Nebraska chose 5-on-5 rules, as opposed to Iowa’s 6-on-6. The average school played about 10 games, often wearing their volleyball jerseys left over from fall. One of the biggest challenges was finding gym space — they had to schedule around boys practices.

Not everyone was thrilled with change.

Take Mabel Lee, the 85-year-old retired chairman of the UNL women’s physical education department. She called the addition of girls basketball “exploitation.”

Lee argued that the 1920s ban protected teenage girls from commercialization. By untrained male coaches who were eager to build their reputations, and by Chambers of Commerce intent on proving the superiority of their towns, she said.

Lee disapproved of the intense pressures of high school competition and wished that “there would be some way we could have games without keeping score.”

The girls did keep score in ’72 — the same year that President Nixon signed Title IX into law. Who was Nebraska’s best team that first winter? Probably unbeaten Omaha Cathedral. Competition grew and grew. In ’77, the NSAA held its first sanctioned state tournament.

Nebraska has benefited immensely. Imagine high school sports history here without Maurtice Ivy, Cindy Hays, Nicole Kubik, Reshea Bristol, Darcy Stracke, Katie Robinette, Jina Johansen, Jordan Hooper, Jess Shepard, Kianna Ibis, Alexis Markowski, Britt Prince ...

Happy 50th, Nebraska girls basketball. Your best days are surely ahead.

Playoff study

Reading Conde Sargent’s 1972 report of the girls basketball vote, I got a kick out of the secondary nugget from the NSAA meeting. Ready for this one?

Omaha Creighton Prep Football Coach Don Leahy was successful Friday in getting the NSAA to agree to organize a football playoff study committee.

“I see no logic in having playoffs in all other sports (state championship meets) and none for football,” said Leahy.

Hale Geister of Gering, an opponent of playoffs, said: “Why are we in the business, for boys and girls or for money? I’m not interested in exploiting high school boys. I’m not interested in having a high school counterpart to Bob Devaney.”

Leahy’s motion passed, but Nebraska waited another three years — 1975 — to hold its first high school football playoffs.

Changing the spring game

Speaking of football, can we finally stick a fork in the spring game as currently constructed? I know Husker fans would walk from Chadron to Falls City to break up the nine-month offseason, but last Saturday barely even qualified as a scrimmage.

That’s no disrespect to NU. Scott Frost doesn’t want anyone injured, nor does he want Northwestern scouting his new playbook. But there has to be a better way. Clearly NU feels an obligation to Big Ten Network to put on a show. And to fans, who paid $10 to watch.

But why not shed the act? Go the other way. I’ve been saying this for years, but the Red-White event needs to be more like a small-town Fourth of July celebration.

Hold autograph sessions and fan day activities. Organize an alumni 7-on-7 tournament. Promote panel discussions. Bring in Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah to detail the nuances of running back. Let Grant Wistrom, Jason Peter and Frost reminisce about 1997.

Make a whole day of it. Host chalk-talk sessions with coaches. Punt, pass and kick competitions for players. Skill contests. Who’s the fastest Husker? Who benches the most? Which QB can throw it the farthest?

How ’bout a parade featuring the band and Husker athletes? A talent show. A trivia contest. Comedy skits. A players video game tournament. A music concert. A fireworks show. When you do scrimmage for two hours, mic up a few coaches and players.

That’ll make a splash with recruits. That’ll make it fun and distinct from a fall Saturday. Deemphasize the football because, frankly, the football stinks.

I’ve argued it before, but Nebraska’s spring game is the perfect opportunity to do something unique. Throw a family-friendly bash that pays homage to Big Red history and gives the next generation access to the program in a way it's never experienced before.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.