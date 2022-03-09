Chatelain: Hectic days still equal sweet victories at Nebraska high school basketball championships

Trying to win a state championship is hard enough without wondering where you’re sleeping. It’s a guessing game for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coaches and players this week.

Try to keep track of this schedule:

The Bulldog boys won their first-round game Monday afternoon. The girls won Tuesday morning. Both teams stayed in Lincoln Monday night, then drove home Tuesday. They returned Wednesday and the boys won their semifinal game. Both teams planned to stay Wednesday night in Lincoln, where the girls will play their semifinal at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday night? Friday night? To be determined.

“It’s crazy,” said Kandee Hanzel, head girls coach at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

For generations, the traditional state tournament schedule was a three-day sprint so familiar that loyal fans could’ve recited its details. Now, because of last week’s Big Ten wrestling tournament, it’s more of a marathon. Fans like me don’t dare lose our programs or we might get lost (again).

“I just never know what game is where,” Hanzel said. “I walk in (to Pinnacle Bank Arena) the other day and the boys are playing. I thought it was a girls game. Son of a gun!”

Logistically, sure, it’s a headache. But I’m more interested in how the new schedule, specifically the off days, have influenced performance, strategy and experience — and how they might impact future years.

Start with teams that lack depth, or teams that endured a grueling game. Rest days clearly help them. Fatigue doesn’t catch up with teenagers in semifinal games — they’re used to playing back-to-back nights — but championship games are a different story. That’s when legs grew weary, coaches say.

Next, the strategy: In the old format, teams with an unusual style had an advantage. Say you played a strange defense. Or had a unique player. Opponents couldn’t prepare on short notice. Smart teams had an edge, too.

“Team IQ makes a difference,” former Lincoln Southeast coach Jeff Smith said. “A lot of our teams could take a one-hour scouting report, digest it and execute it. Then some couldn’t.”

The biggest downside of off days? Tradition. Sure, the three-day sprint exhausted players and coaches, but it also made the event memorable. “The original way was fun,” Hanzel said. “Boom, we got another game.”

The hectic days made victory sweeter, too. Especially when it culminated on championship Saturday. This year, half the title games are Friday instead.

“I’ve been coming to the state tournament for 30 years,” said Tino Martinez, whose Grand Island Central Catholic boys play for a C-2 title Friday. “Championship Saturday was always awesome. That part is going to be hard for some to accept. But again, it’s a one-year deal.”

Few schools have experienced the craziness quite like Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Their boys and girls teams are a combined 3-0 so far, but Hanzel would prefer not to do this again.

If there’s a compromise, it’s what we saw in 2021 when the Devaney Center wasn’t available. Girls and boys played in separate weeks, but there was at least one day off in each schedule. That might be the sweet spot, Martinez said.

“I think it’s good not to play three in three days,” he said.

***

By this time next year, you might swear Jim Boeheim (or Mick Anderson) is coaching Class A basketball.

Why?

With the addition of the shot clock, get ready for an explosion of zone defense. We’re talking 1-3-1, 1-2-2, half-court traps, soft full-court press, anything coaches can think of to slow the pace. In my opinion, it’ll be the biggest strategic byproduct of the 35-second clock.

I like the shot-clock rule. But like former Husker (and current Husker dad) Andy Markowski, I think it’ll be complicated until teams get accustomed to it.

“Everybody thinks it’s going to make it better and it’s not,” Markowski said.

“The last minute of each quarter and the last 3 minutes of the game, it’ll improve. But you’re going to see a lot of strategies to slow the game down even more and force teams to make jump shots late in the clock.”

Said Jeff Smith: “If I had a team with markedly less talent, I would definitely play a soft press, sit in zone, make ‘em shoot over you, try to stay in the game that way.”

In the top tier of Class A, you’ll barely notice the shot clock. The Bellevue West boys, for instance, aren’t changing their fast-paced ways. But the bottom tier of Class A might actually be worse, at least the first few years.

“It’s not going to beautify the game as people think,” Markowski said. “Scores aren’t going to go up.”

Markowski expects some additional rule adjustments based on the shot clock. More possessions will lead to more fouls, so Class A might want to consider resetting fouls at the end of each quarter. Or permitting six personal fouls instead of five, especially for girls.

“Girls numbers are down,” Markowski said, “so I think you’re going to put pressure on the depth of programs.”

***

Ready for a wild stat? The senior class of 2022 wasn’t born the last time a Class A team from Lincoln won a boys state title.

Nineteen years and counting! It’s unfathomable.

During the 1990s, Lincoln Northeast won four straight in Class A. Southeast, East and Lincoln High regularly qualified and won tournament games. East won it all in 2001. Lincoln High followed in ’03.

Then, almost overnight, the balance of power shifted. Southwest and North Star opened, diluting Lincoln’s talent. Meanwhile, Doug Woodard and Eric Behrens transformed Omaha high school hoops, launching an era of Metro dominance. The capital city hasn’t even had a Class A finalist since 2009.

It won’t get any easier for Lincoln with the addition of two new high schools — Northwest and Standing Bear. Will the boys basketball drought ever end?

Of course, Lincoln fans aren’t without pride. The Pius girls won Class A the past two years. And Wednesday night, Southwest knocked off undefeated Millard South.

Like a lot of things in Lincoln lately (ahem, Huskers), the women are ahead of the men.

