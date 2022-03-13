Chatelain: Pre-March Madness, storylines from state basketball help rejuvenate the soul

Sure, I have my issues with the state basketball tournament. Too many classes. Too little offense. Too much ’80s music. Too little creativity in student-section heckling. (C’mon kids, get it together!)

But I love it all anyway. If the tournament doesn’t refresh your basketball spirit every March, check your pulse.

The best sports stories in our communities are so often those of teenage poise and resilience, triumph and heartbreak. They’re on full display in Lincoln.

You get kids like Britt Prince who don’t just meet immense expectations but exceed them. Kids like David Harmon who bide their time, come out of nowhere and become stars. Kids like Evan Shepard and McKenna Murphy who bury shots that’ll replay in their minds the rest of their lives.

Every March, new moments replenish the event like a heavy spring rain on dormant grass, inspiring the next generation. Take T.J. O’Connor, who 30 years ago rode to Lincoln from North Platte, as he did every year with his dad.

“The one memory I can’t ever get out of my head, you know they used to put the student sections on the sides,” O’Connor, 38, told me Tuesday from the Devaney Center. “And it would just be packed.

“They used to pull these bleachers out so you could sit front row. I was sitting right there. Creighton Prep had a dude named T.J. Pugh. Went and played at Kansas. A rebound came off and he just two-hand rocked it.

“I thought that was the coolest thing in the world. It sewed those seeds for me growing up, like, ‘I’d like to come down here and play.’ ”

A decade later, O’Connor did play in the state tournament for North Platte St. Patrick’s. And 20 years after that, he paced the same Devaney Center floor — in black shirt and orange tie — coaching Fort Calhoun’s first state tournament game since 1923.

In the final seconds Tuesday, with the Pioneers trailing juggernaut Wahoo 52-51, O’Connor’s 5-foot-10 junior, who averaged 5.2 points per game, received a pass on the right wing and didn’t hesitate. Austin Welchert launched the winning 3 and incited a Devaney Center roar.

You couldn’t help but wonder how many grade-schoolers watching in the old Devaney Center seats thought: I want to do that someday, too.

“We just told our guys to enjoy the moment and not worry about the moment and just be part of the moment,” O’Connor said afterward as his team celebrated. “It is a big deal. But sometimes you can take things too seriously. It’s high school sports. This is what it’s about: just competing and having fun.”

Amen.

* * *

Nebraska has produced some remarkable women’s basketball players, from Maurtice Ivy to Jordan Hooper to Jess Shepard. I haven’t seen them all, but it’s hard to imagine any were better as 10th graders than Britt Prince.

Elkhorn North’s queen of the court dominated Omaha Skutt in Saturday’s Class B championship game. Her shooting, her handles, her passing, her poise, it all adds up to an unstoppable player.

It’ll be a joy to see Prince pack local gyms and chase two more high school championships — and hopefully a few college trophies after that.

More tourney observations:

Getting to the point: The trend of low-scoring games at state, in contrast to regular-season numbers, is quite stunning. We can’t blame fatigue anymore. Not when teams had a day off between games.

Obviously, defenses are better at state. Possessions are more valuable. And tensions are higher. But Andy Markowski made a good point during Saturday’s broadcasts that echoes my observation over the years. He was talking about why players often step on the sideline, but I think it applies to shooting percentages, too.

“What people don’t realize is kids play off of the college 3-point line, which naturally pushes them back 3 feet … You lose perception.”

As the gap between high school and college arcs expanded, depth perception gets tougher, even for the best shooters.

On target: Who didn’t lose perception? Evan Shepard.

The Ashland-Greenwood senior caught the pass from Cale Jacobsen — at the college 3-point line — and buried the game-winner in Saturday’s C-1 championship game.

Afterward, Shepard pointed out Jacobsen’s unselfishness on the play. “If it wasn’t me in that corner,” Shepard said afterward, “someone else would’ve made that shot.”

How’s that for humility.

Remarkable run: Ashland-Greenwood’s buzzer-beating 3 denied Jim Weeks and Auburn a fourth consecutive state title, but I can’t believe it came down to that.

Sitting courtside for Thursday’s C-1 semifinals, two days earlier, I could’ve sworn I was watching different classes. Auburn-Fort Calhoun looked like a C-2 clash. Ashland-Greenwood-Kearney Catholic, with Jacobsen going off for 43 points, resembled a Class B game.

Thursday night, I texted an Auburn friend: “They got no chance. None! Jacobsen might outscore them by himself.”

I forgot what makes Weeks teams so good: Don’t take bad shots. Don’t give up easy shots. Don’t turn it over. Don’t foul. And don’t get behind. Easy game, right?

Weeks receives a lot of grief for his grinding pace, but Auburn’s 11 straight state tournament wins — in a highly competitive Class C-1 — is one of the most impressive preps achievements in recent memory. Especially considering some of their winning margins: two, one, six, two (overtime), five (OT) and two points (overtime). The Bulldogs didn’t do it with overwhelming talent, they did with extraordinary discipline.

And even in defeat, Saturday’s result might have been their best performance.

Larry said it best: We started with tradition, let’s end with it. Recently, Nebraska lost a sportswriting legend, Larry Porter.

When I started at The World-Herald in 2005, I worked in the Lincoln Bureau alongside Porter, a warm, cheerful outdoors writer. But Porter was probably best known as the voice of Nebraska high school sports, which he covered daily for 15 years.

Here is one of Porter’s best leads, from the Monday after the 1989 state tournament after Wahoo stunned Lincoln Pius X with a six-point, overtime-forcing rally in the final 15 seconds, highlighted by Troy Glock’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

The roars of a state basketball tournament crowd are incessant, coming in waves — almost a haunting melody sung by a chorus afflicted with March Madness.

On rare occasions a roar comes along that is a tidal wave, a heaving earthquake, the pure note that breaks the glass. Call it a "Richter roar," because it buries the needle.

It takes a rare set of circumstances to produce a Richter roar. Game-winning layups or short jump shots don't do the job. It must be a long-range shot that hangs in the air, heightening anticipation.

Even then, more is required. The winning basket must be scored by the underdog. It has to come unexpectedly and with such stunning swiftness that a vocal reaction is involuntary. Sound is jerked from the throats of even the most passive of fans.

That was Larry Porter in 1989. His words still ring true.

