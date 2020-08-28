Check out all of The World-Herald's high school football preview stories

From Class A and to Six Man, get ready for the Nebraska high school football season with The World-Herald's preview stories.
Husker football is gone for the fall. High school football isn’t yet. And hopefully not.
A complete class-by-class listing of the 2020 Nebraska high school football district assignments.
Here you'll find breakdowns of every high school football team in Class A, Class B and others from the Omaha area.
Super Six
Horsepower. Acceleration. Control to handle any turns. And, of course, speed. This year’s Super Six was tough to pick, but one thing stood out: Those six could fit in any state, any time.
Learn more about the six other stars of The World-Herald's Souped-Up Six photo shoot.
Class A
Millard West's James Conway lifted weights at home and ran sprints in his backyard while school facilities were off-limits. “That’s just the type of kid he is,” coach Kirk Peterson said. “He’s going to find a way to get better.”
Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class A football, plus players to watch and notable games.
Class B
Jarrett Synek had a breakthrough year in his first year at starting QB. That included his Class B record nine touchdown passes in Hastings' 64-56 win over Beatrice.
Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class B football, plus players to watch and notable games.
Class C-1
Before the attention from the media and college coaches, Mike Leatherdale’s life was turned upside down.
Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
Class C-2
Coming up short in last year’s state championship game provided motivation during offseason work for Sutton. “We just worked that much harder in the weight room,” senior quarterback Cade Wiseman said.
Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
Eight Man-1
Serbando Diaz and Quade Myers both pick up rushing yards, they just do it in different ways. And they've formed one of Eight Man-1's best offensive tandems.
Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
Eight Man-2
Falls City Sacred Heart's Del Casteel said sets high expectations. And in the past two years, he didn’t achieve everything he wanted, nor did the Irish.
Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Eight Man-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
Six Man
When the pandemic shut down everything at McCool Junction, Owen McDonald did anything he could to ensure that he and his teammates were ready to go when fall camp started.
Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Six Man football, plus players to watch and notable games.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
