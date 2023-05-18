When Elkhorn North has a game, it’s a certainty that junior outfielder Chris Thiessen will have a buddy nearby.

His name is Buddy.

Chris has Type 1 diabetes, which means he can’t make his own insulin. Enter Buddy, a service dog trained to detect hypoglycemia — low blood sugar — and alert his owner to treat it.

“He’s usually with my dad at games,” Thiessen said. “He can sense a 20% greater change in my blood sugar, so it’s really cool how it works.”

Buddy is a fixture in the dugout before and after games for the Wolves, who will play for their second consecutive Class B title Friday at the state baseball tournament. Thiessen, who is hitting .458 and bats leadoff, is a key member of the team.

“Chris undoubtedly is our leader offensively,” coach Anthony Dunn said. “He’s an incredible athlete and a really good kid.”

Dunn said he first met Chris and Buddy when Thiessen was in the eighth grade.

“He came and tried out for our reserve team that first summer we had baseball,” the coach said. “He came to tryouts and had his dog which was pretty unique, but now Buddy is like a member of the team.”

Buddy can detect low blood sugar through organic compounds in Thiessen’s breath and is trained to act accordingly. Thiessen’s dad Jac and his canine friend sit near the Wolves’ dugout during games.

“If Buddy senses that it’s low, my dad will tell me to go grab a juice and then I’m back in the game,” Chris said. “I’m not really sure how they train the dogs but he smells my breath, so it’s kind of crazy how it works.”

Thiessen said he has had diabetes since he was 4, so his medical journey is nothing new.

“It’s basically just a lifestyle for me,” he said. “I don’t really know any life differently.”

He added that Buddy has been his constant companion since fifth grade.

“He’s a great dog,” Thiessen said. “He’s my best friend and he goes everywhere with me.”

Chris said his condition hasn’t prevented him from being active in sports.

“Having diabetes hasn’t slowed me down at all,” he said. “It’s just another obstacle to overcome.”

Dunn said having Buddy around is a positive for the entire team.

“He’s always somewhere near the dugout,” the coach said. “It’s the same for football when he’s on the sidelines, and it would really feel strange not having him around.”

Dunn said it’s not unusual for him to get a text from Thiessen’s parents, alerting him that Buddy senses trouble.

“They’ll tell me that Chris needs something,” he said. “I think Buddy works better than some of the other technology they have these days.”

The coach said he’s no medical expert but is glad one of his top players has a canine pal watching out for him.

“I don’t know how it works,” he said. “But it works.”

Thiessen said he’s proud to be part of another championship contender, and happy that Buddy has been embraced as a member of the team.

“We all love to play with him at practice,” Thiessen said. “It’s great that the rest of the guys love him as much as I do.”

If Buddy seems almost human, Thiessen said he has one other trait that might make you think so.

“He loves bacon, just like most people,” Chris said. “It’s another way he’s like one of us.”

State baseball tournament finals Friday

Where: UNO’s Tal Anderson Field

All games televised on Nebraska Public Media

Class A

Lincoln East (30-4) vs. Millard West (32-6), 7 p.m.

The top-ranked Spartans have gone 3-0 at the tourney and are riding a 12-game win streak.

East is seeking its first state title and looks to become the first Lincoln school to win the Class A championship since Southeast in 1977.

Defending-champion Millard West is 3-1 at state, losing to Grand Island 7-5 on Wednesday before bouncing back with a 5-1 win to clinch a spot in the final.

Both teams are expected to throw their aces — Carter Mick for the Spartans and Drew Deremer for the Wildcats.

East beat Millard West twice during the regular season.

Class B

Norris (25-9) vs. Elkhorn North (23-6), 4 p.m.

The No. 1 Titans lost to Omaha Skutt 4-2 on Wednesday but defeated the SkyHawks 11-2 later in the day to advance to the final for the eighth time in quest of their second state title.

LSU pledge Kale Fountain leads the offense though top pitcher Kaizer Papenhagen pitched that victory Wednesday night against Skutt so will be unavailable for the final.

Defending champion Elkhorn North threw Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill on Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Omaha Gross to reach the final so Creighton recruit Colin Nowaczyk probably gets the call today.

Norris posted a late-season 8-7 win over the Wolves.

Class C

Malcolm (24-3) vs. Omaha Roncalli (13-11), 1 p.m.

The top-ranked Clippers went 3-0 at state, surviving a pair of one-run games against Platteview.

Malcolm lost 4-3 in a district final against Omaha Concordia but defeated the Mustangs 9-1 in the opening round at state.

Roncalli has played a predominantly Class B schedule so its record isn’t as glittery but the Crimson Pride are resilient, rallying for three runs in the top of the seventh Wednesday night to defeat Wayne 5-4 and advance to the final.

The teams, which did not play during the regular season, seek a Class C title — a classification last contested in 1960.

