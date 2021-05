Christopher Atkinson, Luke Gutschewski among individual winners in Nebraska district golf

Division I-bound golfers Christopher Atkinson of Gretna and Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael were among the individual winners Monday in Nebraska high school district golf tournaments.

Atkinson (UNO) followed up his first win of the season, at last week’s Metro Conference meet, with a 4-under 67 in District A-1 at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney. Dragon teammate Colton Stock was next with a 68 as they helped Gretna to an even-par score of 284.

Beau Petersen was fifth and Nolan Johnson sixth in Gretna shooting the state’s lowest score of the season.

Gutschewski (Iowa State) continued his return from shoulder surgery by matching par 72 in B-2 at Wayne Country Club. With the Knights’ Jake Goertz a stroke behind, Mount Michael tied Pierce for the team title.

In each district, the top three teams and top 10 individuals advance to next week’s state tournaments. The remaining districts are scheduled for Tuesday.

A-1 at Meadowlark Hills, Kearney

Team scoring: Gretna 284, Kearney 310, Lincoln East 316, North Platte 332, Fremont 341, Millard South 364, Omaha North 392.