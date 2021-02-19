Chucky Hepburn, Frankie Fidler each score 26 as Bellevue West defeats Omaha Central in OT

Bellevue West's Greg Brown sank just the second of two free throws to open the door for Central and a driving layup by PJ Davis with eight seconds left tied it. The Thunderbirds almost won at the buzzer but a 3-pointer by Josiah Dotzler rimmed out, leading to the four-minute overtime.

Brown atoned for that missed free throw by scoring six points in the OT. He also drew a charge with 39 seconds left that helped the Thunderbirds hang on for the win.

"Coach told us at halftime that we can't just come out here and expect to win," Hepburn said. "We needed to play with more intensity and we picked it up in the second half."

Brown finished with 16 for Bellevue West, which was 7 of 8 from the line in overtime to seal the victory.

Dawson led the Eagles with 20 points while Johnson had 19. PJ Davis and Jaren Marshall each had 13.

The Thunderbirds' three seniors — Hepburn, Fidler and Brown — combined for 68 of Bellevue West's 83 points.

"Senior Night is special and there can be a lot of emotion," Woodard said. "But it also can be a tough game to play, and I give Central a lot of credit for the way it competed."