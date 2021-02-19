 Skip to main content
Chucky Hepburn, Frankie Fidler each score 26 as Bellevue West's defeats Omaha Central in OT
BASKETBALL

Chucky Hepburn

Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn goes up for a shot against Central. He scored 26 in the Thunderbirds’ overtime win.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Chucky Hepburn and Frankie Fidler each scored 26 points Friday night as top-ranked Bellevue West defeated Omaha Central 83-75 in overtime.

Greg Brown added 16 for Bellevue West, which moved to 20-2.

Jayden Dawson scored 20 points to pace the fifth-ranked Eagles, who fell to 19-4.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

