Chucky Hepburn, Frankie Fidler each score 26 as Bellevue West's defeats Omaha Central in OT

Chucky Hepburn and Frankie Fidler each scored 26 points Friday night as top-ranked Bellevue West defeated Omaha Central 83-75 in overtime.
Greg Brown added 16 for Bellevue West, which moved to 20-2.
Jayden Dawson scored 20 points to pace the fifth-ranked Eagles, who fell to 19-4.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH