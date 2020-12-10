 Skip to main content
Chucky Hepburn scores 20 points in Bellevue West's win over Papillion-La Vista
Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn had 20 points, seven assists and five steals Thursday night as Bellevue West defeated Papillion-La Vista 80-52.

UNO-bound Frankie Fidler added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (3-0).

Papio is 1-2 as it also has lost to No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and hosts No. 1 Millard North on Saturday.

