Chucky Hepburn scores 20 points in Bellevue West's win over Papillion-La Vista

Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn had 20 points, seven assists and five steals Thursday night as Bellevue West defeated Papillion-La Vista 80-52.
UNO-bound Frankie Fidler added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (3-0).
Papio is 1-2 as it also has lost to No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep and hosts No. 1 Millard North on Saturday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports