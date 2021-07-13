Cincinnati Reds select Fremont grad Austin Callahan in MLB draft

Cincinnati selected Fremont's Austin Callahan in the 18th round of Tuesday’s draft.

Callahan attended Fremont High, but played baseball for Fremont Bergan.

The third baseman has been playing at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He is currently signed to play at UNO. He was the 540th player selected.

The former All-Nebraska selection batted a team-high .422 this season with 19 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. He also had 75 RBIs and scored 69 runs.

Callahan helped Fremont First State Bank capture the American Legion state title in 2019, the first time Fremont had secured the championship since 1946.

