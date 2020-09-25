Clark Rue wins No. 1 singles at Omaha Westside tennis invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The No. 1 singles final didn’t play out the way Omaha Westside junior Clark Rue expected.

That was just one of a number of surprises at Friday’s eight-team Omaha Westside Tennis Invitational.

Lincoln East, which convincingly won Monday’s 20-team Papillion-La Vista Invitational, won Friday’s team title, but didn’t have any individual champions. East won a very tight team race with 49 points, followed by Westside (47), Creighton Prep (43), Lincoln Southeast (42), Millard North (40) and Lincoln Southwest (39).

Meanwhile, Rue rolled to an 8-0 win in the No. 1 singles final over Prep’s Nathan Ramachandran, who had knocked off top-seeded Kirby Le of Lincoln East 8-6 to reach the final.

Rue expected a tighter match, but he seized momentum early and never let it go. Rue fell behind love-40 during the match’s first game, but won the next five points to take the game.

“I think that was the most important game of the match. It really set the momentum,” Rue said. “I felt I was playing super smooth. I wasn’t tight at all.”

Rue had played doubles the past two seasons, but has shown an improved all-around game in singles this season.