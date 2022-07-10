Class A All-Sports Award: Omaha Westside bowls to the title

Omaha Westside is the Class A All-Sports champion without winning a state championship in any sport.

And because it has bowling teams.

The Warriors, whose best finishes were second in football, boys soccer and boys golf, held off Lincoln East — the Spartans had a strong spring, as well — for their first All-Sports title since 2006.

What put Westside ahead were the 5½ points it scored for a fifth-place tie in girls bowling. The Lincoln Public Schools don’t offer bowling (nor are they offering the newest NSAA sport, girls wrestling).

East lost to Westside by 4¾ points, 158-153¼, although capturing two boys and two girls state titles.

“I didn’t think we’d won. I thought East had," Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman said. “Wow, that’s awesome.”

The Warriors broke the four-year hold on the All-Sports Award by Lincoln Southwest, which was third this year. In boys, they led for the second time in three years — albeit the 2019-20 season losing its spring sports to the COVID-19 shutdown — and sixth time overall.

“I think it all starts with our coaching staff," Kerkman said. “We've got great coaches who work extremely hard and also we have such great support from our community that they allow our coaches to do a lot.

“We’ve tried to be competitive and see how the chips fall and you got to have a little luck now and then to win it all, but we're hopefully there in the top eight for the state tournament and see how the chips fall.”

Southwest repeated as girls champion while setting the Class A All-Sports scoring record of 112 points.

Westside’s boys were a yard away in football and two strokes away in golf from state titles. They also made the state soccer final. They were third in the basketball ratings and in swimming, fourth in tennis, sixth in wrestling and seventh in baseball.

Omaha Creighton Prep was next with 88.75 points (no state titles) and East third with 84.5 (titles in golf and tennis).

In girls, Westside was third in the volleyball ratings and in track and swimming, fifth in cross country and tennis, tied for fifth in bowling, sixth in golf and seventh in soccer.

Southwest’s girls were top-10 finishers in every sport LPS offered and top-four in all but one. They won state titles in softball, track, golf and swimming. They were runners-up in basketball, third in cross country, fourth in soccer and tennis and sixth in volleyball. They broke the record of 97.5 the school set in 2018.

East was second with 68.75 points (titles in cross country and tennis) and Gretna third (soccer).

The All-Sports Award scoring reflects the vacated state football title by Gretna for use of an ineligible player. Because the season was completed and the final rankings published weeks before, the rankings were not revised other than Gretna vacating the No. 1 position and receiving zero points. Other teams kept their placement.

Kerkman said the All-Sports Award was fitting as it was the last seasons for three retiring coaches — Brett Froendt in football and boys golf, Doug Krecklow in boys and girls swimming and Barry Glanzer in girls golf.

“They've been just such role models for all of our coaches throughout the years, even before I was here, and the things that they've been able to do. They’ve trained a lot of coaches," Kerkman said. “We're going to miss them. They've been around for so long. But we’re also excited to have such good coaches coming in.”

Froendt’s successor is Paul Limongi from Omaha Burke. Andy Rider will coach the swim teams and Jered Hellman the golf teams.

Results

Combined: Omaha Westside 158, Lincoln East 153.25, Lincoln Southwest 134, Gretna 111.5, Elkhorn South 110.66, Omaha Creighton Prep 88.75, Fremont 85.5, Millard South 80.5, Millard West 72.5, Bellevue West 66, Lincoln Pius X 62.25, Millard North 60, Papillion-La Vista South 59.5, Lincoln Southeast 54, Omaha Marian 47, Papillion-La Vista 35.5, Omaha Central 33.5, Grand Island 31, Norfolk 31, Kearney 26, Lincoln High 20, North Platte 18, Omaha Bryan 16, Omaha Burke 14.75, Columbus 14, Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 7.5, Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln Northeast 0, Omaha Benson 0, Omaha Northwest 0, Omaha South 0.

Boys: Omaha Westside 91.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 88.75, Lincoln East 84.5, Elkhorn South 68.83, Millard South 58.5, Gretna 48, Bellevue West 47.5, Millard West 37, Lincoln Pius X 28.25, Millard North 28, Papillion-La Vista South 26.5, Grand Island 26, Fremont 25, Lincoln Southeast 22, Lincoln Southwest 22, Omaha Central 21.5, Kearney 21, North Platte 17, Omaha Bryan 16, Columbus 12, Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Burke 11, Omaha North 7.5, Norfolk 6.

Girls: Lincoln Southwest 112, Lincoln East 68.75, Omaha Westside 66.5, Gretna 63.5, Fremont 60.5, Omaha Marian 47, Elkhorn South 41.83, Millard West 35.5, Lincoln Pius X 34, Papillion-La Vista South 33, Lincoln Southeast 32, Millard North 32, Norfolk 25, Papillion-La Vista 23.5, Millard South 22, Lincoln High 20, Bellevue West 19.5, Omaha Central 12, Bellevue East 10, Grand Island 5, Kearney 5, Omaha Burke 3.75, Lincoln North Star 3, Columbus 2, North Platte 1.

Class A state champions: Girls golf, Lincoln Southwest. Softball, Southwest. Boys tennis, Lincoln East. Girls cross country, East. Boys cross country, Fremont. Volleyball, Papillion-La Vista South. Football, no champion. Girls bowling, Wayne. Boys bowling, Grand Island. Boys wrestling, Millard South. Girls wrestling, South Sioux City. Girls swimming, Southwest. Boys swimming, Southwest. Girls basketball, Fremont. Boys basketball, Millard North. Girls soccer, Gretna. Boys soccer, Gretna. Girls track, Southwest. Boys track, Fremont. Baseball, Millard West. Girls tennis, Lincoln East. Boys golf, East.

Scoring for award

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used.

In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits. Girls wrestling was added as a single-class NSAA sport this year.