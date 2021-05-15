Class A baseball: Avery Moore's three-run homer leads Millard West past Papio South

LINCOLN — Avery Moore belted a three-run homer Saturday to lift Millard West to a 6-2 win over Papillion-La Vista South in a first-round game of the state baseball tournament.

The Wildcats led 3-1 in the third inning when Moore drove a pitch over the left-field fence at Den Hartog Field. He also had a ground-rule double in the sixth.

Kael Dumont went five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed two runs on five hits.

Millard West advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday against Millard South at Haymarket Park.

The Titans fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game against Columbus.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.