Class A baseball: Avery Moore's three-run homer leads Millard West past Papio South
BASEBALL

Class A baseball: Avery Moore's three-run homer leads Millard West past Papio South

Avery Moore

Millard West’s Avery Moore celebrates his three-run home run Saturday as the Wildcats defeated Papillion-La Vista South 6-2 at the Class A state baseball tournament.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

LINCOLN — Avery Moore belted a three-run homer Saturday to lift Millard West to a 6-2 win over Papillion-La Vista South in a first-round game of the state baseball tournament.

The Wildcats led 3-1 in the third inning when Moore drove a pitch over the left-field fence at Den Hartog Field. He also had a ground-rule double in the sixth.

Kael Dumont went five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed two runs on five hits.

Millard West advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday against Millard South at Haymarket Park.

The Titans fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game against Columbus.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

