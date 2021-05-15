Class A baseball: Avery Moore's three-run homer leads Millard West past Papio South

Millard West’s Avery Moore celebrates his three-run home run Saturday as the Wildcats defeated Papillion-La Vista South 6-2 at the Class A state baseball tournament.
MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.
LINCOLN — Avery Moore belted a three-run homer Saturday to lift Millard West to a 6-2 win over Papillion-La Vista South in a first-round game of the state baseball tournament.
The Wildcats led 3-1 in the third inning when Moore drove a pitch over the left-field fence at Den Hartog Field. He also had a ground-rule double in the sixth.
Kael Dumont went five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed two runs on five hits.
Millard West advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday against Millard South at Haymarket Park.
The Titans fall into a 10 a.m. losers bracket game against Columbus.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Photos: Nebraska state baseball, May 15
Beatrice's Austin Burroughs is greeted after scoring against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Beatrice's Adam DeBoer throws to first base against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Austin Burroughs rounds third base on way to scoring against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Austin Burroughs celebrates after scoring against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman is greeted after hitting an RBI triple against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
A deep hit ball by Beatrice to left field gets over the head of Hastings' Trevor Sullivan during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Adam DeBoer celebrates after hitting a double against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Qwin Zabokrtsky flips the ball to first base to put out Hastings' Trevor Sullivan during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Qwin Zabokrtsky is greeted after closing out an inning against Hastings during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Qwin Zabokrtsky throws a pitch against Hastings during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Millard South pitcher Nate Moquin went 6⅔ innings Saturday to pick up the 2-1 win against Columbus.
MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports