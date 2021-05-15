 Skip to main content
Class A baseball: Connor Schneider's walk-off double leads Bellevue West to win over Fremont Bergan
BASEBALL

Class A baseball: Connor Schneider's walk-off double leads Bellevue West to win over Fremont Bergan

  • Updated
051621-owh-spo-bellwest3-web

Bellevue West teammates celebrate Connor Schneider's game-winning double in the ninth inning of a first-round Class A state baseball game Saturday at Sherman Field.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

It only takes one run to break a pitchers duel.

There were no runs scored until the ninth inning as Bellevue West’s walk-off double led the Thunderbirds to a 1-0 win over Fremont Bergan in the opening round of the Class A state baseball tournament Saturday at Sherman Field.

Bellevue West’s Jaxon Jelkin and Fremont Bergan’s Carter Sintek went toe-to-toe for seven innings, and the scoreless tie extended into extra innings. Cam Madsen reached base on a single in the bottom of the ninth, and Connor Schneider followed with a walk-off double to left field.

