Class A baseball: Connor Schneider's walk-off double leads Bellevue West to win over Fremont Bergan

It only takes one run to break a pitchers duel.

There were no runs scored until the ninth inning as Bellevue West’s walk-off double led the Thunderbirds to a 1-0 win over Fremont Bergan in the opening round of the Class A state baseball tournament Saturday at Sherman Field.

Bellevue West’s Jaxon Jelkin and Fremont Bergan’s Carter Sintek went toe-to-toe for seven innings, and the scoreless tie extended into extra innings. Cam Madsen reached base on a single in the bottom of the ninth, and Connor Schneider followed with a walk-off double to left field.