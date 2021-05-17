Class A baseball: Dane Toman's 11 strikeouts lead Bellevue West to win over Lincoln East

Dane Toman had 11 strikeouts in the Thunderbirds' 2-1 win over Lincoln East.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.
LINCOLN — Starter Dane Toman struck out 11 on Monday night to lead Bellevue West to a 2-1 win over Lincoln East at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The Thunderbirds trailed 1-0 before scoring twice in the fifth. Connor Schneider had a run-scoring groundout and Jack Bland followed with a run-producing fielder's choice.
East left the bases loaded in the second inning and came up empty in the sixth after two-out singles from Ryan Clementi and Keinan Lentell.
Bellevue West will play Millard West at Haymarket Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a winner's bracket game. The Spartans will play Papillion-La Vista South at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Photos: State Baseball May 17
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman and Max Reis celebrate their win over Ralston in their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Max Reis celebrates scoring the go-ahead run against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Dylan Roeder steals second base as a throw gets away from Ralston's Max McNichols during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Dylan Roeder is greeted by Deegan Nelson after scoring in the eighth inning against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Dylan Roeder is greeted by Deegan Nelson after scoring in the eighth inning against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Jaxson Blackburn and Adam DeBoer collide while trying to knock down a single against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's William Reimer celebrates a win over Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's William Reimer is greeted after getting out of a bases-loaded jam against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston's Max McNichols watches a Beatrice base hit go through the hole during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston's Jake Chronic fields a bunt as Beatrice's Max Reis runs to first base during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Max Reis scores the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Borner steals third at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's dugout reacts to a strike thrown by Mason Koch in the seventh inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins celebrates a win against Millard South at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Mason Koch finishes off the game against Millard South at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Maddux Fleck hits a double at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Deremer pitches against Millard South in the sixth inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Conlin Grady celebrates Camden Kozeal's home run at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Braden Sweet strikes out the last batter in the first inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Head Coach Greg Geary discusses a play with the home plate umpire during the seventh inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Camden Kozeal celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run. Kozeal tied up the game in the third inning at Haymarket Park on Monday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Skutt's Nick Wiepen comes up just short on a pop up in foul territory against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Skutt's Sam Borsh forces out Norris' Landon Meyer to start a double play during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Norris' CJ Hood is greeted after scoring against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Skutt's Mason Kass is greeted after scoring against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Norris’ Colton Wahlstrom throws a pitch against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Norris' Kale Fountain connects for a base hit against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Norris' Jagger Amend celebrates after an RBI double against Skutt during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Skutt's Ethan Grossjung slides safely into second base as Norris' Eaden Holt can’t gather a throw during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Skutt's Sam Kudron celebrates after a single in the seventh inning against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Skutt's Nolan Connor connects on the go ahead RBI double in the seventh inning against Norris during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Skutt's Sam Kudron scores the go ahead run against Norris in the seventh inning during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Skutt's pitcher Cade Sudbeck(2) celebrates with teammates after win over Norris in their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports