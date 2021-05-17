Class A baseball: Dane Toman's 11 strikeouts lead Bellevue West to win over Lincoln East

LINCOLN — Starter Dane Toman struck out 11 on Monday night to lead Bellevue West to a 2-1 win over Lincoln East at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Thunderbirds trailed 1-0 before scoring twice in the fifth. Connor Schneider had a run-scoring groundout and Jack Bland followed with a run-producing fielder's choice.

​East left the bases loaded in the second inning and came up empty in the sixth after two-out singles from Ryan Clementi and Keinan Lentell.

Bellevue West will play Millard West at Haymarket Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a winner's bracket game. The Spartans will play Papillion-La Vista South at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.