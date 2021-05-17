 Skip to main content
Class A baseball: Dane Toman's 11 strikeouts lead Bellevue West to win over Lincoln East
BASEBALL

Dane Toman

Dane Toman had 11 strikeouts in the Thunderbirds' 2-1 win over Lincoln East.

 SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

LINCOLN — Starter Dane Toman struck out 11 on Monday night to lead Bellevue West to a 2-1 win over Lincoln East at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Thunderbirds trailed 1-0 before scoring twice in the fifth. Connor Schneider had a run-scoring groundout and Jack Bland followed with a run-producing fielder's choice.

​East left the bases loaded in the second inning and came up empty in the sixth after two-out singles from Ryan Clementi and Keinan Lentell.

Bellevue West will play Millard West at Haymarket Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a winner's bracket game. The Spartans will play Papillion-La Vista South at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

