Class A baseball: Defending champion Millard West breaks tie late against Millard South

LINCOLN — With two outs and none on in the seventh inning of a tie game, Millard West's Maddux Fleck was still thinking positive.

"I had a little bit of a feeling that we were going to get something going," he said.

Fleck ripped a two-out double and then scored on a Drew Borner single as the Wildcats defeated Millard South 4-3 at the Class A state baseball tournament. The win kept the defending (2019) champion in the winners bracket of the double-elimination event at Haymarket Park.

"It feels great to be in the driver's seat," Fleck said. "Even when they tied it, we felt like we were going to come back."

In a rematch of the 2019 state final, Millard West opened a 3-0 lead. Tyler Merkel had a two-run single in the second and Avery Moore an RBI triple in the third.

The Patriots, who managed just two hits, struck back with one big blow in the bottom of the third. After Brayden Smith singled and Christian Hobbs walked, Cam Kozeal smashed a three-run homer over the wall in right.

It was one of the few mistakes made by Wildcats starter Jaxson Cahoy, who went five innings and struck out 10.