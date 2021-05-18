Class A baseball: Five-run seventh inning helps Lincoln East eliminate Papio South

LINCOLN — Lincoln East defeated Papillion-La Vista South 8-5 on Tuesday to eliminate the Titans from the Class A state baseball tournament.

The game was tied until the top of the seventh when the Spartans struck for five runs. The big blow was a two-run double by Keinan Lentell, who finished with three RBIs.

The Titans scored in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer by Garrett Freeman, his second of the tournament.

The win moved the 23-9 Spartans into another elimination game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

Papio South's season ends at 21-10.

Lincoln East (23-9)..............000 030 5—8 10 1

Papio South (21-10)............003 000 2—5 8 1

W: Springer. L: Mackling. 2B: LE, Lentell 2, Walters; PLVS, Den hoed. HR: PLVS, Freeman.

