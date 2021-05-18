 Skip to main content
Class A baseball: Five-run seventh inning helps Lincoln East eliminate Papio South
BASEBALL

LINCOLN — Lincoln East defeated Papillion-La Vista South 8-5 on Tuesday to eliminate the Titans from the Class A state baseball tournament.

The game was tied until the top of the seventh when the Spartans struck for five runs. The big blow was a two-run double by Keinan Lentell, who finished with three RBIs.

The Titans scored in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer by Garrett Freeman, his second of the tournament.

The win moved the 23-9 Spartans into another elimination game Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

Papio South's season ends at 21-10.

Lincoln East (23-9)..............000 030 5—8 10 1

Papio South (21-10)............003 000 2—5 8 1

W: Springer. L: Mackling. 2B: LE, Lentell 2, Walters; PLVS, Den hoed. HR: PLVS, Freeman.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

