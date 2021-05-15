Class A baseball: Lincoln East takes early lead in win over Lincoln Southwest

From the opening pitch to the final groundout, the pressure was on at Sherman Field.

Fans of both Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest in the bleachers made their presence felt in the opening round of the Class A state baseball tournament. Neither East nor Southwest had any players with previous state tournament experience, making it all the more important that the players kept their cool and handled the pressure.

In the end, it was No. 3 Lincoln East that rose to the occasion. East had 10 different Spartans reach base as they scored runs in the first, second and third innings in an 8-1 opening-round state tournament win Saturday. Lincoln Southwest committed four errors and mustered just two hits.

“I just think there were a lot of nerves; kids were excited and you could tell kids on both teams really wanted to perform and play well,” East coach Mychal Lanik said.

Lincoln East (22-8) scored its runs early and often, starting with a run built on two Southwest (19-11) errors in the bottom of the first. Freshman AJ Evasco had a big two-RBI hit in the second inning, and the Spartans broke the game open with a four-run third inning that included RBI singles from Ryan Clementi and Keinan Lentell.