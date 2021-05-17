Class A baseball: Millard West holds off Millard South's rally

Millard West defeated Millard South 4-3 on Monday night to remain in the winners bracket of the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Wildcats led 3-0, but the Patriots tied it on a three-run homer by Cam Kozeal in the third inning.

Millard West went ahead in the top of the seventh on a two-out double by Maddux Fleck and an RBI infield single by Drew Borner.

Creighton recruit Mason Koch retired the Patriots in order in the seventh to get the save.

