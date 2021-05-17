 Skip to main content
Class A baseball: Millard West holds off Millard South's rally
BASEBALL

Class A baseball: Millard West holds off Millard South's rally

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Millard West defeated Millard South 4-3 on Monday night to remain in the winners bracket of the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Wildcats led 3-0, but the Patriots tied it on a three-run homer by Cam Kozeal in the third inning.

Millard West went ahead in the top of the seventh on a two-out double by Maddux Fleck and an RBI infield single by Drew Borner.

Creighton recruit Mason Koch retired the Patriots in order in the seventh to get the save.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

