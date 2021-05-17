Class A baseball: Papillion-La Vista South tops Columbus in first elimination game

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South defeated Columbus 8-6 on Monday to stave off elimination at the Class A state baseball tournament.
Brayden Curtis pitched 6⅓ innings and Austin Sides had two RBIs for the 21-9 Titans, who advance to play in a 1 p.m. game Tuesday at Haymarket Park.
Kaden Young and Brent Beard each had two RBIs and Colin Flyr had three hits for the Discoverers, who were making their first state tourney appearance since 1953. Columbus finishes the season 18-15.
Columbus (18-15).........100 031 1—6 10 1
Papio South (21-9)........301 040 x—8 10 1
W: Curtis. L: Eickhoff. 2B: C, Flyr; PLVS, Trout. 3B: C, Bock, Young.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH