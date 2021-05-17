Class A baseball: Papio South tops Columbus; Fremont Bergan eliminates Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South defeated Columbus 8-6 on Monday to stave off elimination at the Class A state baseball tournament.

Brayden Curtis pitched 6⅓ innings and Austin Sides had two RBIs for the 21-9 Titans, who advance to play in a 1 p.m. game Tuesday at Haymarket Park.

Kaden Young and Brent Beard each had two RBIs and Colin Flyr had three hits for the Discoverers, who were making their first state tourney appearance since 1953. Columbus finishes the season 18-15.

Columbus (18-15).........100 031 1—6 10 1

Papio South (21-9)........301 040 x—8 10 1

W: Curtis. L: Eickhoff. 2B: C, Flyr; PLVS, Trout. 3B: C, Bock, Young.

Fremont Bergan defeated Lincoln Southwest 11-3 in a losers bracket game Monday at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The win at Haymarket Park kept the Knights alive and ended the season for the Silver Hawks.

Jax Sorensen had three RBIs and Carter Sintek added two for Bergan, which broke the game open with a six-run fourth.

The Knights, who lost their first-round game 1-0 in nine innings, advance to play a 4 p.m. game Tuesday.