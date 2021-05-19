Class A baseball: Seventh-inning rally lifts Millard South past Bellevue West, into state title

LINCOLN — Millard South coach Greg Geary called it "the worst, best bunt we've had all year."
That bunt by Blake Stenger led to two seventh-inning runs Wednesday as the Patriots rallied for a 6-5 win over Bellevue West at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The victory at Haymarket Park lifts top-ranked Millard South into the title game Thursday at 4 p.m. against Millard West. It will be a rematch of the 2019 final, won 2-1 by the Wildcats in 11 innings.
Since Millard West has not lost in the double-elimination tourney, the Patriots would need to defeat the Wildcats twice Thursday to secure their first championship since 1980.
Geary said he was happy just to have the opportunity to play for that title.
"It was certainly a crazy ending," he said. "I definitely didn't see that happening."
Millard South trailed 5-2 before scoring twice in the sixth to get within striking distance. After Bellevue West was retired in the top of the seventh, the Patriots went to work.
Matt Guthmiller started the rally with a wind-blown double in shallow left field.
"I looked up and the ball was about 500 feet in the air," Guthmiller said. "We get told all the time to hustle things out, no matter what."
Geary said that play set up the inning.
"Credit to Matt," the coach said. "He didn't take anything for granted there."
Braden Cannon followed with a walk, which led to Stenger's bunt. It was hit hard enough that pitcher Daniel Lester tried for the force at third base, but his throw sailed over third baseman Jack Bland and down the left-field line.
Guthmiller and Cannon raced home with the tying and winning runs.
"It's one of those things that can happen," Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. "It's nobody's fault, and we had our chances earlier in the game to score more runs."
Millard South went ahead 2-0 in the third on RBI doubles by Christian Hobbs and Guthmiller. The Thunderbirds touched up Patriots ace Nate Moquin for three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.
Millard South closed to 5-4 in the sixth on RBIs by TJ Urban and Brayden Smith. That led to the wild seventh inning that kept the Patriots' season alive.
Bellevue West got a strong pitching effort from starter Gage Allen, who went five innings and surrendered two runs. Allen, Jaxon Jelkin and Jaden Holman each had RBIs.
Guthmiller, a member of the 2019 runner-up team, said he's looking forward to another chance against the Wildcats.
"We know that season is history," he said. "Our only focus is on tomorrow."
Bellevue West (29-6)......000 320 0—5 11 2
Millard South (35-6)........002 002 2—6 6 1
W: Moquin. L: Lester. 2B: BW, Jelkin, Allen, Vanderwerken; MS, Urban, Hobbs, Guthmiller.
