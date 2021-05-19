Class A baseball: Seventh-inning rally lifts Millard South past Bellevue West, into state title

Geary said that play set up the inning.

"Credit to Matt," the coach said. "He didn't take anything for granted there."

Braden Cannon followed with a walk, which led to Stenger's bunt. It was hit hard enough that pitcher Daniel Lester tried for the force at third base, but his throw sailed over third baseman Jack Bland and down the left-field line.

Guthmiller and Cannon raced home with the tying and winning runs.

"It's one of those things that can happen," Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. "It's nobody's fault, and we had our chances earlier in the game to score more runs."

Millard South went ahead 2-0 in the third on RBI doubles by Christian Hobbs and Guthmiller. The Thunderbirds touched up Patriots ace Nate Moquin for three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

Millard South closed to 5-4 in the sixth on RBIs by TJ Urban and Brayden Smith. That led to the wild seventh inning that kept the Patriots' season alive.

​Bellevue West got a strong pitching effort from starter Gage Allen, who went five innings and surrendered two runs. Allen, Jaxon Jelkin and Jaden Holman each had RBIs.