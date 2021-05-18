 Skip to main content
Class A baseball: T.J. Urban has four RBIs to help Millard South avoid elimination
BASEBALL

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Top-ranked Millard South defeated Fremont Bergan 16-7 on Tuesday to remain alive in the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Knights scored four in the top of the second but the Patriots responded with four in the bottom of the inning.

After Bergan went ahead 7-5 in the top of the fourth, the Patriots once again bounced back with four in the bottom of the inning. Millard South tacked on seven more runs over the next two innings.

T.J. Urban had four RBIs while Cam Kozeal and Brayden Smith each had three.

The Patriots will play in another elimination game Wednesday at Haymarket Park while the season ends for the 17-9 Knights.

Fremont Bergan (17-9).......040 300 0—7 11 3

Millard South (32-5).........140 425 x—16 13 3

W: Hobbs. L: Pitt. 2B: FB, Gifford; MS, Kozeal.

Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

