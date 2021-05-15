 Skip to main content
Class A baseball: Top-ranked Millard South defeats Columbus in opening round
Millard South pitcher Nate Moquin

Millard South pitcher Nate Moquin went 6⅔ innings Saturday to pick up the 2-1 win against Columbus.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Millard South defeated Columbus 2-1 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Patriots broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning when Matt Guthmiller drove home the go-ahead run with an infield groundout.

Nebraska recruit Nate Moquin went 6⅔ innings, allowing three hits while striking out four.

Caden Blair came on to get the save.

Tadan Bell scattered five hits for the Discoverers, making their first state tourney appearance since 1953.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

