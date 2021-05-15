Class A baseball: Top-ranked Millard South defeats Columbus in opening round

Millard South pitcher Nate Moquin went 6⅔ innings Saturday to pick up the 2-1 win against Columbus.
MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.
LINCOLN — Top-ranked Millard South defeated Columbus 2-1 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class A state baseball tournament.
The Patriots broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning when Matt Guthmiller drove home the go-ahead run with an infield groundout.
Nebraska recruit Nate Moquin went 6⅔ innings, allowing three hits while striking out four.
Caden Blair came on to get the save.
Tadan Bell scattered five hits for the Discoverers, making their first state tourney appearance since 1953.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Photos: Nebraska state baseball, May 15
Beatrice's Austin Burroughs is greeted after scoring against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Beatrice's Adam DeBoer throws to first base against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Austin Burroughs rounds third base on way to scoring against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Austin Burroughs celebrates after scoring against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman is greeted after hitting an RBI triple against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
A deep hit ball by Beatrice to left field gets over the head of Hastings' Trevor Sullivan during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Adam DeBoer celebrates after hitting a double against Hastings' during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Qwin Zabokrtsky flips the ball to first base to put out Hastings' Trevor Sullivan during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Qwin Zabokrtsky is greeted after closing out an inning against Hastings during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Beatrice's Qwin Zabokrtsky throws a pitch against Hastings during their Class B state tournament game on Saturday at Werner Park.
Z Long The World-Herald
Millard South pitcher Nate Moquin went 6⅔ innings Saturday to pick up the 2-1 win against Columbus.
MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports