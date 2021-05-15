Class A baseball: Top-ranked Millard South defeats Columbus in opening round

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Millard South defeated Columbus 2-1 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Patriots broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning when Matt Guthmiller drove home the go-ahead run with an infield groundout.

Nebraska recruit Nate Moquin went 6⅔ innings, allowing three hits while striking out four.

Caden Blair came on to get the save.

Tadan Bell scattered five hits for the Discoverers, making their first state tourney appearance since 1953.

