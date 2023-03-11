LINCOLN — Whether Bellevue West could finish off Class A’s first undefeated season in 11 years became academic by midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night and probably earlier.

Some might say before the season began.

With a wire-to-wire 64-41 win taking back the state title from Millard North, the Thunderbirds improved to 29-0 and squared the record four-year run of the same teams playing for the Class A title.

Although West coach Doug Woodard said the program doesn’t keep track of what its record is in summer and fall ball, but they went undefeated before the high school season. Maybe 41 games.

“So it’s probably 70 games they’ve played since a loss. It’s just remarkable,’’ Woodard said after coaching his sixth championship team at West. “There's a competitive thing there that when it gets close and they dial it up another level.

“We talked about (a perfect season) maybe two weeks before the end of the season. The thing is when you get down to state tournament you want to be 3-0 and that’s all that really matters.

“But now that it's happened is pretty, pretty incredible.”

Bellevue West’s closest game was an 80-78 win at Omaha Westside to end the regular season. When they met again in the semifinals, it was 73-41.

The final was anticlimactic compared to Bellevue West-Millard North of 2020, 2021 and 2022. West led 9-2, 24-11 and 46-24 at the quarter breaks. Millard North missed its first 14 shots. The teams combined for 17 turnovers before halftime.

“Well, the first half I think we could probably have a lot of agreement on that it set basketball back quite a few years and aesthetically was not pleasant to watch and I'm sure it wasn't pleasant to play,’’ Woodard said. “I think both teams were for awhile really tight and trying to move too fast and do too much and so there was no rhythm or flow, real choppy.”

New Millard North coach Mike Etzelmiller said he was OK with some of those early looks.

“We just couldn't get them to fall. A lot of that is due to their credit. They are a very good defensive team, they speed you up, they make you take tough shots.

“I don't think either of us would be happy with the way that we started but obviously they got some more shots to fall.’’

In his last game before joining Creighton’s program, three-year starter Josiah Dotzler led the Thunderbirds with 16 points. Sophomore forward Robby Garcia had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Steven Poulicek hit three 3s off the bench while scoring 11 points and Jaden Jackson had 10 points.

Skylen Williams made five 3s and led the No. 2 Mustangs (22-5) with 16 points.

Millard North (23-5)...... 2 9 13 17 — 41

Bellevue West (29-0)... 9 15 22 18 — 64

MN: Derek Rollins 1-10 0-0 3, Skylen Williams 5-5 1-2 16, Elijah Gaeth 2-14 1-4 7, Neal Mosser 3-7 0-0 6, Camden Monie 0-5 0-0 0, Jacob Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Paxon Piatkowski 3-5 0-0 6, Luke Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Urbanek 0-0 0-0 0, Amari Rahaman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 4-8 41.

BW: Robby Garcia 4-7 4-4 12, Eldon Turner 1-3 0-0 3, Jaden Jackson 4-11 1-2 10, Jaxon Stueve 1-6 0-0 2, Josiah Dotzler 5-12 4-6 16, Jacob Ajang 1-3 1-2 3, Isaiah McMorris 1-1 3-5 5, Steven Poulicek 4-8 0-0 11, J’Dyn Bullion 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua High 0-0 0-0 0, Ramel Woodard 1-2 0-0 2, Iakona Fern 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton Gauff 0-0 0-0 0, Trey Perez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-20 64.

3-point goals: MN 7-21 (Rollins 1-4, Williams 5-5, Gaeth 1-4, Mosser 0-3, Monie 0-1, Martin 0-1, Piatkowski 0-2, Davis 0-1), BW 7-21 (Garcia 0-2, Turner 1-1, Jackson 1-5, Stueve 0-2, Dotzler 2-5, Poulicek 3-6). Total fouls: MN 18, BW 10. Fouled out: none. Turnovers: MN12, BW 11. Rebounds: MN 32 (Gaeth 8), BW 43 (Garcia 9). Field-goal percentage: MN .283, BW .415. Free-throw percentage: MN .500, BW .650.​

