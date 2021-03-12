Class A: Bellevue West defeats Creighton Prep in triple overtime to advance to state final

LINCOLN — As expected, the Class A semifinal between Bellevue West and Omaha Creighton Prep was a barnburner.
When it was over, the top-ranked Thunderbirds prevailed 95-94 in triple overtime.
The Junior Jays led for much of the second half and held a 67-60 lead with 1:05 left. But the Thunderbirds stormed back, outscoring Prep 8-1 the rest of regulation.
A 3-pointer by Chucky Hepburn cut the deficit to four before a free throw by Prep’s Brendan Buckley put the lead at five. A 3-pointer by Frankie Fidler with 38 seconds left made it 68-66 before a Prep turnover led to a tying layup by Greg Brown with 20 seconds left.
In overtime, the Junior Jays held a slim lead much of the way. Bellevue West got it tied three times, with Hepburn’s layup knotting the game 77-77 in the closing seconds.
Prep’s Justin Sitti was fouled with 4.2 seconds left but missed both. The Thunderbirds were unable to score at the horn and the game went to a second four-minute overtime.
The teams exchanged baskets in the second OT, with Dotzler getting it tied in the closing seconds. Sitti had a chance to win it at the buzzer but his 3-pointer bounced off the rim.
In the third OT, Hepburn sank a pair of free throws with 1:33 left to put Bellevue West on top 89-87. A Prep shot was blocked then Dotzler was fouled with 42 seconds left.
He sank both free throws to give Bellevue West a four-point lead and the Junior Jays turned it over next time down the court. But the Thunderbirds gave it back and Sitti made a layup with 21 seconds left.
Two more Hepburn free throws were followed by a basket from Prep’s AJ Rollins. Prep used its final timeout with 13.1 seconds left, trailing 93-91.
Dotzler sank two more free throws before MaiJhe Wiley hit a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer to make the final 95-94.
Prep got off to a quick start, grabbing a 9-2 lead. An 8-0 run put Bellevue West on top but the Junior Jays grabbed a 17-14 lead by the end of the quarter.
Frankie Fidler, who scored 10 in that opening period, stayed hot in the second quarter. He scored nine more points and had 19 at halftime to stake the Thunderbirds to a 33-29 lead.
Bellevue West held the lead despite the fact Wisconsin commit Hepburn, who averages almost 16 points per game, was held scoreless up to that point.
Bellevue West will be seeking its sixth state title and second in a row. The Thunderbirds have been to state three straight years, finishing as the runners-up to Prep in 2018 and losing to Omaha Central in the semifinal in 2019.
Prep was making its 59th appearance at state, tying the Junior Jays with Hastings for the most of any school. The Junior Jays have 13 state titles, two behind Lincoln High’s state-leading total of 15.
Omaha Creighton Prep (23-3).....17 12 18 21 9 7 10—94
Bellevue West (24-2)...................14 19 10 25 9 7 11—95
CP: Justin Sitti 19, Brendan Buckley 26, Casey O'Malley 4, AJ Rollins 22, MaiJhe Wiley 15, Luke Jungers 8.
BW: Greg Brown 4, Evan Inselman 5, Jaden Jackson 3, Frankie Fidler 32, Josiah Dotzler 18, Chucky Hepburn 23, William Kyle 10.
Friday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
