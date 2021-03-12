Class A: Bellevue West defeats Creighton Prep in triple overtime to advance to state final

He sank both free throws to give Bellevue West a four-point lead and the Junior Jays turned it over next time down the court. But the Thunderbirds gave it back and Sitti made a layup with 21 seconds left.

Two more Hepburn free throws were followed by a basket from Prep’s AJ Rollins. Prep used its final timeout with 13.1 seconds left, trailing 93-91.

Dotzler sank two more free throws before MaiJhe Wiley hit a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer to make the final 95-94.

Prep got off to a quick start, grabbing a 9-2 lead. An 8-0 run put Bellevue West on top but the Junior Jays grabbed a 17-14 lead by the end of the quarter.

Frankie Fidler, who scored 10 in that opening period, stayed hot in the second quarter. He scored nine more points and had 19 at halftime to stake the Thunderbirds to a 33-29 lead.

Bellevue West held the lead despite the fact Wisconsin commit Hepburn, who averages almost 16 points per game, was held scoreless up to that point.

Bellevue West will be seeking its sixth state title and second in a row. The Thunderbirds have been to state three straight years, finishing as the runners-up to Prep in 2018 and losing to Omaha Central in the semifinal in 2019.