Class A: Bellevue West defeats Lincoln East to advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Bellevue West got past Lincoln East 55-47 in the first round Tuesday of the Class A boys basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Brayden McPhail’s 3 trimmed the West lead to 54-47 in the final minute and a try for 3 by Carter Glenn hit the front of the rim with 30 seconds left. Frankie Fidler led West with 22 points.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Tuesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports