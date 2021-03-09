 Skip to main content
Class A: Bellevue West defeats Lincoln East to advance to semifinals
BASKETBALL

Class A: Bellevue West defeats Lincoln East to advance to semifinals

William Kyle

Lincoln East's Trevor Henrickson attempts to block Bellevue West's William Kyle as he shoots.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Bellevue West got past Lincoln East 55-47 in the first round Tuesday of the Class A boys basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Brayden McPhail’s 3 trimmed the West lead to 54-47 in the final minute and a try for 3 by Carter Glenn hit the front of the rim with 30 seconds left. Frankie Fidler led West with 22 points.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Tuesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

