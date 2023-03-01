LINCOLN — Bellevue West's late-season swoon disappeared Wednesday at the Class A girls state basketball tournament.

The Thunderbirds rolled to a 63-46 victory over Bellevue East in a first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bellevue West (22-5) advances to play top-ranked Millard South in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday.

Coach Dane Bacon's squad lost three of its last six games, including a 47-39 setback at home against Lincoln Southwest in a district final. The Thunderbirds reached state as the only Class A wild card.

"I don't think we'd been playing our best," Bacon said. "But we gave it a championship effort today."

One of those losses was against the Chieftains, a 65-51 defeat that gave Bellevue West added motivation Wednesday.

"I love it," junior guard Ahnica Russell-Brown said. "We really wanted to bounce back after losing that one."

The Thunderbirds sprinted to a 9-0 lead and never looked back against Bellevue East, which was playing without starting guard Kara Stricklin. She remains in concussion protocol after a district semifinal win over Omaha North.

Stricklin scored 15 the first time against Bellevue West and teammate Mya Skoff had 30. Skoff, a senior guard who averages almost 17 points per game, was held to six — one basket and four free throws.

"She was our focus and we tried to make sure she didn't get too many touches," Bacon said. "She's a great player and we're not going to miss playing against her."

​Bellevue West led 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The Chieftains closed within eight early in the fourth quarter but the Thunderbirds widened their advantage to 19 late in the game.

Russell-Brown led Bellevue West with 18 points while Naomi White had 15 points and 17 rebounds. Zhyael Dotzler scored 11 points before fouling out with six minutes left.

Jayla Wilson led Bellevue East with 19 points while Bra'Ni Jackson chipped in 15 for the Chieftains, who finish 21-5.

The victory sets up a potentially explosive semifinal Friday against Millard South. The host Patriots prevailed 93-91 earlier this season, the second-highest scoring girls basketball game ever in the state.

"I'll be OK with that," Bacon said. "So long as we have the 93 this time."

Bellevue West (22-5)... 16 9 22 16 — 63

Bellevue East (21-5)..... 10 6 23 7 — 46

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 18, Faith Elmore 2, Kenzie Melcher 9, Zhyael Dotzler 11, Naomi White 15, Dani Coyer 8.

BE: Jayla Wilson 19, Loveyah Jones 6, Bra'Ni Jackson 15, Mya Skoff 6.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Wednesday