LINCOLN — Bellevue West kept its perfect record intact Wednesday at the boys state basketball tournament.
The top-ranked Thunderbirds moved to 27-0 with a 68-46 win over Lincoln North Star in a first-round Class A game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bellevue West will play Friday in a 6 p.m. semifinal.
The Navigators, making their third trip to state, finish 17-9.
North Star held its last lead at 4-3 before the Thunderbirds cranked up the offense, going on a 10-0 run. Josiah Dotzler and Jaden Jackson each had five points during that stretch.
The lead grew to double digits later in the first quarter and Bellevue West carried a 31-20 lead into halftime.
That advantage grew to 16 in the third quarter and 22 by late in the fourth.
"We took some really questionable shots at times when we fell in love with the college (3-point) line," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "But we made some good things happen defensively and wore them down."
Dotzler, a Creighton pledge, finished with 21 points. He was 4 for 8 from behind the arc and also had two steals.
He was one of eight players who scored against North Star, which lost to the Thunderbirds 75-47 earlier this season.
"This team has a lot of weapons and can do a lot of things," Dotzler said. "The coaches have us prepared really well."
Jaden Jackson added 19 and Isaiah McMorris had 10. Eldon Turner finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
Senior forward Antallah Sandin'el did his best to keep the Links in the game. He scored 14 in the first half and finished with a game-high 26.
Woodard's squad will have a day off before returning to the tourney Friday night.
"When you're the deeper team you kind of like to play back to back," he said. "But it does make for a better experience for the kids and you can make some adjustments."
Lincoln North Star (17-9)... 6 14 14 12 — 46 Bellevue West (27-0)........ 17 14 17 20 — 68
LNS: Lazerek Houston 2, Kuet Gatwech 2, Will Schaefer 3, Antallah Sandin'el 26, Well Rang 2, Brennon Clemmons 11.
BW: Jacob Ajang 2, Isaiah McMorris 10, Steve Poulicek 5, Eldon Turner 7, Jaden Jackson 19, Jaxon Stueve 2, Josiah Dotzler 21, Robby Garcia 2.
Bellevue West's Doug Woodard after defeating Lincoln North Star in opening round of the state basketball tournament
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elm Creek's Kade Sindt, left, and Dundy County-Stratton's Corbin Horner react to an official's call in the closing seconds of regulation during the class D1 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elm Creek's Kade Sindt, right, knocks the ball away from Dundy County-Stratton's Corbin Horner in the closing seconds of regulation during the class D1 Nebrask state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech looks to pass the ball against Bellevue West during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson dribbles past Lincoln North Star's William Schafer during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson shoots a first-half three-point basket in front of Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner shoots in front of Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dunks in front of Lincoln North Star's William Schafer in the first half during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson scores in front of Lincoln North Star's William Schafer in the second half during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler falls in front of Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons, left, while shoot the ball after being fouled by Kuet Gatwech, right, during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dribbles the ball against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve shoots two points in the second half against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell shoots a free throw int he first half against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody, right, and Lincoln East's Christian Melessa both reach for a rebound during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown pulls down a rebound in front of Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning shoots over Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell goes up for a shot against Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown attempts a three-point basket against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell celebrates a first-half three-point basket against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
