Class A boys basketball district pairings and schedules

Below you'll find the Class A district pairings for boys basketball. Locations and some tipoff times are still to be announced. Games will be played Friday, Feb. 26; Saturday, Feb. 27; and Monday, March 1.

* * *

A-1

Game 1, Friday: No. 4 Fremont vs. No. 5 Columbus

Game 2, Saturday, 6 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Game 1 winner

Game 3, Saturday: No. 3 North Platte vs. No. 2 Lincoln North Star

Game 4, Monday, 7 p.m.: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

A-2

Game 1, Friday, 5 p.m.: No. 4 Norfolk vs. No. 5 Lincoln High

Game 2, Saturday, 3 p.m.: No. 1 Millard North vs. Game 1 winner

Game 3, Saturday: No. 3 Grand Island vs. No. 2 Gretna

Game 4, Monday, 7 p.m.: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

A-3

Game 1, Friday: No. 4 Omaha Bryan vs. No. 5 Omaha Northwest

Game 2, Saturday: No. 1 Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Game 1 winner

Game 3, Saturday: No. 3 Elkhorn South vs. No. 2 Kearney