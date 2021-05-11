Class A boys soccer: Gretna cruises to 5-0 win over Lincoln Southeast

Gretna's Joseph Witt wins a leaping header against Lincoln Southeast's Nathan McCashland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
By Nick Rubek
World-Herald correspondent
Carter Hinman scored a pair of goals, and Class A No. 3 Gretna tallied four scores in the second half of a 5-0 win over eighth-ranked Lincoln Southeast Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
The Dragons advance to Saturday’s semifinal against second-ranked Omaha South.
Lincoln Southeast (11-5).........0 0—0 Gretna (16-3)..........................1 4—5
GOALS: Carter Hinman 2, Patrick Long, Brett Perkins, Joseph Burns.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Photos: State soccer Tuesday May 11
Lincoln Southeast fans watch the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Nathan McCashland (16) tries to keep the ball from Gretna's Colton Damme (22) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Henry Moberly (6) moves with the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans watch the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Joseph Witt (16) and Lincoln Southeast's Nathan McCashland (16) both go up for the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Colton Damme (22) gets caught under Lincoln Southeast's William Petersen (5) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West goalkeeper Cody Fuller (1) grabs the ball with pressure coming from Omaha South's Erik Sanchez (3) in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Edwin Cisneros Garcia (9) and Rufay Enow (8) celebrate a goal by Enow in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Wawa Palga (11) moves with the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Seth Kortus (3) moves with the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Aidan MacLeod (11) moves with the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Jesus Aranda (25) and Millard West's Jack Murphy (24) battle for the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Edwin Cisneros Garcia (9) celebrates a goal in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Edwin Cisneros Garcia (9) controls the ball while surrounded by Millard West players in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Aidan MacLeod (11) walks on the field after a teammate was taken out of the game with a red card in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South head coach Joe Maass calls for a penalty card in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's David Rojas Hammond (23) kicks the ball over the heads of himself and Millard West's Caden Tubaugh (9) in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West fans celebrate a goal in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Caden Tubaugh (9) high-fives teammate Reegan Hawkins (10) after scoring a goal in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Wawa Palga (11) moves with the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South fans cheer on their team in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West goalkeeper Cody Fuller (1) dives for the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Caden Tubaugh (9) and Omaha South's Borre Garcia Orozco (24) both go up for the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval (1) gets his fingertips on the ball in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Aidan MacLeod (11) runs with Omaha South's Wawa Palga (11) catching up to him on the side in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Borre Garcia Orozco (24) leaps over Millard West's Cole Kirschner (8) in the Omaha South vs. Millard West NSAA state quarterfinal Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports