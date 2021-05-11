 Skip to main content
Class A boys soccer: Gretna cruises to 5-0 win over Lincoln Southeast
SOCCER

Class A boys soccer: Gretna cruises to 5-0 win over Lincoln Southeast

  • Updated
Gretna

Gretna's Joseph Witt wins a leaping header against Lincoln Southeast's Nathan McCashland.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Carter Hinman scored a pair of goals, and Class A No. 3 Gretna tallied four scores in the second half of a 5-0 win over eighth-ranked Lincoln Southeast Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

The Dragons advance to Saturday’s semifinal against second-ranked Omaha South.

Lincoln Southeast (11-5).........0 0—0

Gretna (16-3)..........................1 4—5

GOALS: Carter Hinman 2, Patrick Long, Brett Perkins, Joseph Burns.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

