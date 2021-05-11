Class A boys soccer: Lincoln Southwest continues undefeated season, downing Grand Island

“For them to then go out and respond after halftime quickly was really exciting to see,” Scheich said. “We felt that if we could get the ball into the channels out wide, playing to our wingbacks and playing the ball early, Grand Island was pretty aggressive in their press and so we felt if we could find the players on the outside — most notably (Cadmon) Schwanke and (Quintin) Kniss — and then play the ball early, we could get in behind and have some joy against their back line.”

Grand Island got little in the way of offensive danger, something Islander coach Jeremy Jensen said was a credit to what Southwest was doing through the middle of the field.

“They just keep the ball so darn good,” Jensen said. “So then we’re chasing. I was disappointed that we weren’t able to create more of the counter attacking opportunities, especially in the second half.

“We just couldn’t create, we couldn’t get any build-up play. We have to have that transitional point through the midfield, and they just dominated that internal space so well.”

It was the 12th shutout of the season for Southwest keeper Nolan Fuelberth, a Northern Illinois recruit.

Southwest will play in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons, and third time since 2014.