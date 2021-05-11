Class A boys soccer: Lincoln Southwest continues undefeated season, downing Grand Island

The beat went on for the top team in the state on Tuesday at the boys state soccer tournament.
And on and on.
Top 10 No. 1 Lincoln Southwest scored twice in the span of 33 seconds in the second half, turning a tight game against tenth-ranked Grand Island into a 3-0 runaway in the opening round at Morrison Stadium.
The last unbeaten boys team in the state moves into Saturday night’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
“We’re clicking at the right time,” junior midfielder Brayden Kramer said.
His second-half score was the first of the quick flurry that put things away.
After senior forward Braden Lackey pounced on a misplay in the back for a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute, Kramer and Tanner Novosad erased any doubt in the opening moments of the second half.
Kramer took a centering ball from the touch line from teammate Eli Rhodes and went through the legs of Grand Island keeper Daniel Rendon to double the Silver Hawks' lead.
It would grow by one more less than a minute later when Novosad capitalized on another Islanders' misplay for his sixth goal of the season.
Southwest coach Derek Scheich said his team’s focus at the half was to remain positive and take advantage of what Grand Island was giving up on the outside.
“For them to then go out and respond after halftime quickly was really exciting to see,” Scheich said. “We felt that if we could get the ball into the channels out wide, playing to our wingbacks and playing the ball early, Grand Island was pretty aggressive in their press and so we felt if we could find the players on the outside — most notably (Cadmon) Schwanke and (Quintin) Kniss — and then play the ball early, we could get in behind and have some joy against their back line.”
Grand Island got little in the way of offensive danger, something Islander coach Jeremy Jensen said was a credit to what Southwest was doing through the middle of the field.
“They just keep the ball so darn good,” Jensen said. “So then we’re chasing. I was disappointed that we weren’t able to create more of the counter attacking opportunities, especially in the second half.
“We just couldn’t create, we couldn’t get any build-up play. We have to have that transitional point through the midfield, and they just dominated that internal space so well.”
It was the 12th shutout of the season for Southwest keeper Nolan Fuelberth, a Northern Illinois recruit.
Southwest will play in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons, and third time since 2014.
Grand Island (10-6)...............0 0—0
Lincoln Southwest (16-0)......1 2—3
GOALS: LSW, Braden Lackey, Brayden Kramer, Tanner Novosad.