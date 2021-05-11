Class A boys soccer: Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Millard South in shootout

“That’s our thing,” Millard South coach Jim Cooney said of his team’s fight. “The kids battle.”

Cooney and company nearly went up with just under 14 minutes to play in regulation, but a hustle play by sophomore Jacob Hove to sprint from the right side towards the face of the goal allowed him to make a sliding stop off the touch line and keep the match tied.

A pair of scoreless overtimes gave way to a shootout, the same way the regular season meeting between the teams ended.

Millard South led after the second round of kicks, but the next two Patriots attempts went over the crossbar.

Cade Glogowski, Charlie Knust and Ryan Brakke buried their tries, the last one sealing the deal for Prep.

It was the eighth match this season that went to overtime or a shootout for the Junior Jays.

“I think those experiences of those previous games paid off today,” Hoover said.

It also brought an end to the 23-year career of Cooney, who before Tuesday had last coached at the state tournament when the Patriots won the Class A crown in 2008.

He called his last night on the bench “a great, great high school soccer game.”