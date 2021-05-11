Class A boys soccer: Omaha Creighton Prep defeats Millard South in shootout

Here comes Prep.
The Class A No. 4 Junior Jays survived a pair of equalizers and outlasted seventh-ranked Millard South in a shootout for a 3-2 opening round win Tuesday at the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
The win sets up a 7 p.m. semifinal showdown on Saturday between Creighton Prep and top-ranked Lincoln Southwest, the only unbeaten boys team left in the state.
“Saturday night, under the lights, Creighton Stadium,” Junior Jays head coach Tom Hoover said. “It’s going to be fantastic.”
His team will be involved thanks in large part to a heady hustle play late in regulation, and three-straight makes in the shootout.
After sophomore defender Tommie Pisasale got his first goal of the year in the 31st minute to put Prep ahead for the first time, Millard South would need just over three minutes to respond. A Juan Fernandez-Ramirez one-timer from out front leveled the match just before the break.
The Junior Jays would swing momentum back their way ten minutes after halftime, getting a Aidan Morey goal on an assist from John Burns.
But the Patriots wouldn’t go away, evening things on Ryan Lee’s rebound shot of a ball that went off the post and bounced out near the top of the box.
“That’s our thing,” Millard South coach Jim Cooney said of his team’s fight. “The kids battle.”
Cooney and company nearly went up with just under 14 minutes to play in regulation, but a hustle play by sophomore Jacob Hove to sprint from the right side towards the face of the goal allowed him to make a sliding stop off the touch line and keep the match tied.
A pair of scoreless overtimes gave way to a shootout, the same way the regular season meeting between the teams ended.
Millard South led after the second round of kicks, but the next two Patriots attempts went over the crossbar.
Cade Glogowski, Charlie Knust and Ryan Brakke buried their tries, the last one sealing the deal for Prep.
It was the eighth match this season that went to overtime or a shootout for the Junior Jays.
“I think those experiences of those previous games paid off today,” Hoover said.
It also brought an end to the 23-year career of Cooney, who before Tuesday had last coached at the state tournament when the Patriots won the Class A crown in 2008.
He called his last night on the bench “a great, great high school soccer game.”
“We had opportunities, they had opportunities,” he said. “We looked bad at first, and then we finally found our control and then we’d start to get things going. And then it would disappear, and come back. It was just a great game.”
Added Hoover, who grew up in the same neighborhood as Cooney: “He’ll be missed. He does a great job with high school kids. The soccer community and high school sports will miss him terribly.”
His team will now try its hand at solving the Lincoln Southwest riddle, with a spot in next week’s state final on the line.
“They’re fantastic, top to bottom,” Hoover said. “They’re a very impressive team. We certainly respect them, and respect their record. It’s going to be a fun night.”
Millard South (13-6)...................1 1 0 0 0—2
Omaha Creighton Prep (13-5)...1 1 0 0 1—3
GOALS: MS, Juan Fernandez, Ryan Lee; OCP, Tommie Pisasale, Aidan Morey.
Omaha Creighton Prep wins shootout 4-2