Class A boys soccer: Omaha South defeats Millard West, advances to semifinals

Class A No. 2 Omaha South fell behind early but scored the final three goals of the match, beating sixth-ranked Millard West 3-1 on Tuesday morning in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

The Packers advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal to meet either Gretna or Lincoln Southeast.

Millard West (10-8)..........1 0—1

Omaha South (18-1).........2 1—3

GOALS: MW, Caden Tubaugh; OS, Kevin Becerril, Edwin Cisneros, Rufay Enow.

