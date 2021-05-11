 Skip to main content
Class A boys soccer: Omaha South defeats Millard West, advances to semifinals
SOCCER

  • Updated
Omaha South-Millard West

Omaha South's Borre Garcia Orozco leaps over Millard West's Cole Kirschner.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jake Anderson and Nick Rubek preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, including the Class A and B title favorites and sleepers for the boys and girls brackets.

Class A No. 2 Omaha South fell behind early but scored the final three goals of the match, beating sixth-ranked Millard West 3-1 on Tuesday morning in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

The Packers advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal to meet either Gretna or Lincoln Southeast.

Millard West (10-8)..........1 0—1

Omaha South (18-1).........2 1—3

GOALS: MW, Caden Tubaugh; OS, Kevin Becerril, Edwin Cisneros, Rufay Enow.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

