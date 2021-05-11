Class A boys soccer: Omaha South trailed early but fought back to beat Millard West

The defending champs had to taste a little blood — both literally and figuratively — before they started swinging.

Class A No. 2 Omaha South fell behind near the midway point of the first half Tuesday morning, but steadied itself enough for a 3-1 win over sixth-ranked Millard West in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium. The Packers will next play in Saturday's 10 a.m. semifinal.

It was the seventh time this season the Packers have conceded first in a match.

“It’s almost like we need to get hit in the mouth and then all of a sudden decide that we want to play,” South coach Joe Maass said.

They got just that, in more ways than one.

Millard West struck first when forward Caden Tubaugh tallied his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the 20th minute. The senior took a centering ball near the top of the box, slid to his left to avoid a charging defender and went far post into the left side of the goal for the lead.

It would last less than five minutes, though, after Kevin Becerril converted a penalty kick for his 25th goal of the season.