Class A boys soccer: Omaha South trailed early but fought back to beat Millard West

The defending champs had to taste a little blood — both literally and figuratively — before they started swinging.
Class A No. 2 Omaha South fell behind near the midway point of the first half Tuesday morning, but steadied itself enough for a 3-1 win over sixth-ranked Millard West in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium. The Packers will next play in Saturday's 10 a.m. semifinal.
It was the seventh time this season the Packers have conceded first in a match.
“It’s almost like we need to get hit in the mouth and then all of a sudden decide that we want to play,” South coach Joe Maass said.
They got just that, in more ways than one.
Millard West struck first when forward Caden Tubaugh tallied his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the 20th minute. The senior took a centering ball near the top of the box, slid to his left to avoid a charging defender and went far post into the left side of the goal for the lead.
It would last less than five minutes, though, after Kevin Becerril converted a penalty kick for his 25th goal of the season.
The match took on a completely different complexion shortly after the equalizer when Millard West’s Reegan Hawkins was shown a red card for what the center official motioned was an elbow to the head Borre Garcia.
“It changed the plans completely,” Millard West coach Juan Aguirre said.
South went up for good just before the break when Edwin Cisneros took a centering ball from Wawa Palga, settled it off his checks and calmly poked in his ninth of the year.
“I was just proud of our guys because they had a lot of fight in them,” Maass said. “I would say we came out and we started slow like we’ve been doing for the last couple of weeks. I guess our team just likes to settle in.”
Rufay Enow added an insurance goal in the 63rd minute, and the Packers outshot Millard West 16-4 for the match.
“The first few minutes it was hard for us to connect, but then once we got going, every time we attacked I felt like we were going to score,” Aguirre said. “I thought it didn’t feel like we were playing with 10. We played well the whole game. I’m proud of the guys.”
Maass wasn’t overly concerned how his team would start its semifinal match Saturday, calling it a “pretty confident group.”
“I’m not too worried about the focus,” he said. “We’ll go back and train tomorrow just like it’s another game and move on.”
Millard West (10-8)..........1 0—1
Omaha South (18-1).........2 1—3
GOALS: MW, Caden Tubaugh; OS, Kevin Becerril, Edwin Cisneros, Rufay Enow.