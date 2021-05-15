 Skip to main content
Class A boys soccer: Ramzy Hamouda's goal gives Lincoln Southwest win over Creighton Prep
SOCCER

Class A boys soccer: Ramzy Hamouda's goal gives Lincoln Southwest win over Creighton Prep

Ramzy Hamouda

Lincoln Southwest's Ramzy Hamouda celebrates his first-half goal against Creighton Prep.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Ramzy Hamouda scored in the first half and Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest beat fourth-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep 1-0 in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

The Silver Hawks advance to Tuesday’s championship match to meet Omaha South.

Omaha Creighton Prep (13-6)....0 0—0

Lincoln Southwest (17-0)...........1 0—1

GOALS: LSW, Ramzy Hamouda.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

