Class A boys soccer: Ramzy Hamouda's goal gives Lincoln Southwest win over Creighton Prep

Ramzy Hamouda scored in the first half and Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest beat fourth-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep 1-0 in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
The Silver Hawks advance to Tuesday’s championship match to meet Omaha South.
Omaha Creighton Prep (13-6)....0 0—0
Lincoln Southwest (17-0)...........1 0—1
GOALS: LSW, Ramzy Hamouda.
