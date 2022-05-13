Class A boys: Westside downs Omaha Bryan to advance to state final

One dragon may have been slayed Friday night, but there’s a whole mess of them waiting next week.

Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside scored a pair of goals while playing up a man for nearly an hour of match time, enough to beat ninth-ranked Omaha Bryan 2-1 in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament Friday night at Morrison Stadium.

The victory was the season’s rubber match between the two, and puts the Warriors into Tuesday’s 8 p.m. state championship where another familiar foe in top-ranked Gretna will be waiting.

“It means a lot,” Westside coach Mike Dean said. “It’s something we’ve been pointing to probably since November. We know we’ve got a big fan base in town, and we want to make them proud of us. And I hope we have, getting back to where we should be at.”

Gretna won both regular season meetings between the two — once on opening weekend and again in mid-April. The schools became quick rivals after squaring off in the state football finals, a game Gretna won before having to forfeit the title for an illegal player.

The futbol version of the Warriors did their work on a power play of sorts Friday night.

After an early feeling out process, the match took on a different complexion when Luis Gallardo was shown a red card in the 23rd minute. The sophomore defender’s night ended when a jumping kick — spikes up — connected with a Warrior player.

Westside capitalized on the advantage late in the half when Jeremiah Hteh scored on the break.

“We wanted to get that goal before half, and then discuss,” Dean said. “If we didn’t get that goal before half, we probably would have changed systems. Going into halftime, we just mentioned ‘we gotta go get that insurance goal.’”

They did just that in the 49th minute on Isiah Valenzuela’s free kick from just outside the box. The blast had eyes for the upper left corner before hitting the underside of the crossbar and the back side of Bryan keeper Xavier Morales before trickling it.

Even down a man, Bryan had a handful of chances to game-changing scores. Just moments after Hteh’s goal, Bryan’s counterattack produced an opportunity that went just wide to the right. A corner seven minutes into the second half was just high. A strike with 13 minutes left hit the crossbar. Another a few minutes later was snagged by Westside keeper Adam Hjemvick.

It wasn’t until a penalty kick in the 72nd minute — one senior midfielder Cesar Hernandez buried to the left side — that the Bears finally broke through.

There were looks at an equalizer — most notably a corner that went just high and a Hernandez free kick from a dangerous spot that sailed just just high.

Neither found their mark, bringing an end to both the eight-match winning streak and most successful season in program history.

An emotional Bryan coach Daniel Vasquez declined interview requests after the match.

“I’m all done, guys,” he said.

While the Warriors hung on, a late skirmish will cost them their second leading scorer for Tuesday’s final as Valenzuela, a senior, was shown a red card in the final 90 seconds.

It'll be the third state finals appearance for the program in the last six seasons. Both previous trips — 2017 and 2018 — ended with losses. The Warriors will be seeking the program’s first state title since 2004.

Dean said getting a third shot at the Dragons is something his team knows will be a challenge. But it’s one they go into with some confidence.

“We feel like we’ve had success against them when we play them,” he said.”It’s just sometimes you fall asleep for one minute, and that’s when they really get ya.”

Omaha Bryan (14-6)..............0 1—1

Omaha Westside (15-4).........1 1—2

GOALS: OB, Cesar Hernandez; OW, Jeremiah Hteh, Isiah Valenzuela.

