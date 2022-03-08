Class A: Creighton Prep ousts rival Westside from state tournament

Omaha Creighton Prep came to state with 17 wins. None against the rest of the Class A boys field.
The Junior Jays got one Tuesday night, advanced to the Class A semifinals for the second straight year and sent their rival, one that had beaten them by 39 in the regular season, out of the tournament.
UNO-bound Luke Jungers gave No. 6 Prep (18-7) 24 points and seven rebounds in the 53-48 first-round win over No. 2 Omaha Westside (24-3) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Warriors had won at home 82-43 in January.
“We just controlled the tempo better,’’ Jungers said. “That's the biggest thing for us, just controlling the pace of the game and getting the shots we need and want and not forcing anything early.”
It was Westside in force mode in the second half. Coach Jim Simons’ Warriors were 4 of 21 on 3s after halftime, when they had been leading 27-20, and the last three makes came in the final minute of a frantic comeback attempt from 13 points down.
“Well, we knew there were going to be a game of runs but it was how were we going to handle adversity tonight against a really good team?” Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “Jim’s one of my good friends. He's got a great program. But could we keep our composure and our guys kept their composure. They continued to believe in the product.
“We won. The bad thing is we didn't really execute down the stretch. We tried to make it tougher on ourselves, but, man, I'm ecstatic and what a great day to be a Junior Jay.”
Westside led 16-6 after the first quarter, causing Luedtke to burn two timeouts. The Junior Jays still trailed 33-26 in the third quarter before a 14-0 run that lasted into the fourth and the lead grew to its largest at 48-35.
The Warriors went 10 minutes without a basket and the frustration of a 9-for-38 night shooting 3s, 4 of 21 in the second half, showed on them as Prep sat in a zone defense it doesn’t use often.
Westside’s leading scorer this season, Tate Odvody, took a 3 that would have tied the game in the final 10 seconds. But it missed and he finished scoreless.
Next for Prep is a Thursday semifinal rematch with Bellevue West, which beat the Junior Jays last year in a triple-overtime semifinal considered a classic in state tournament annals.
“We played Bell West real tough down at their place (in February),’’ Luedtke said. “It was a one possession game with about two minutes to go. They pulled away but you know, I'm not counting these guys out, I'm not going to bet against these guys.”
Omaha Westside (24-3).... 16 11 6 15—48 Omaha Creighton Prep (18-7) 6 14 14 19—53
OW: Reggie Thomas 13, Chandler Meeks 11, Payson Gillespie 11, CJ Mitchell 8, Charlie Davis 3, Caleb Benning 2.
OCP: Luke Jungers 24, PJ Newbill 11, Martell Evans 9, Casey O’Malley 5, Emmitt Knight 2, Joey Rieschel 2.
