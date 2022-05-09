Class A: Defending champion Gretna needs overtime to get past Elkhorn South

In dramatic overtime fashion, top-seeded Gretna took down No. 8 Elkhorn South 2-1 in the Class A girls quarterfinals on Monday.

The defending state champions scored the go-ahead goal just over two minutes into the first overtime period on a penalty kick converted by forward London Defini.

Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison had all the confidence in the world that Defini would find the back of the net.

“London is a gamer,” he said. “Those are the moments she thrives in.”

Hutchison said Defini called off her older sister, Savannah, who also wanted the chance at the penalty kick.

“PKs are one of my fortes,” Defini said. “I just wanted to take it because I knew where I was going to place it and I knew it was going to go in.”

The Dragons opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a beautiful strike off the foot of Aidan Pohlmann just outside the top of the box.

Gretna continued to dominate for the majority of the first half and had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead, but Elkhorn South did a good job of keeping the game close.

This was arguably the toughest an opponent has played Gretna all season, and Hutchison applauded the effort of the Storm and their performance, not just in this game, but on the season.

“Elkhorn South, for me, is a top-five team in the state,” he said.

The Storm didn’t go down without a fight. They opened the second-half strong and leveled the score at 1-1 after a Gretna hand-ball in the box gave Elkhorn South a penalty kick. Addy Gleckler converted it and they continued their strong play for much of the second half.

Each team had some opportunities with time winding down in regulation, but neither could capitalize.

Following the Gretna goal in the first overtime period, Elkhorn South had some chances of their own, but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Gretna now advances to the semifinal game on Friday.

“The next couple days it’s time to prepare,” Hutchison said. “Whoever wins (the other quarterfinal) is going to want it just as bad as we do. So, time to get ready for the next one. We’re blessed to be in that situation.”

