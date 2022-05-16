 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class A: Elkhorn South rolls past Kearney

Elkhorn South defeated Kearney 10-8 on Monday in an elimination game of the Class A state baseball tournament at Werner Park.

The victory boosts the 19-9 Storm into an elimination game Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Fricke Field in Papillion.

Elkhorn South scored five in the fifth inning to take control.

The Bearcats rallied for seven runs in the final two innings but came up short, ending their season at 15-11.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

