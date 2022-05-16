Class A: Elkhorn South rolls past Kearney

Elkhorn South defeated Kearney 10-8 on Monday in an elimination game of the Class A state baseball tournament at Werner Park.
The victory boosts the 19-9 Storm into an elimination game Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Fricke Field in Papillion.
Elkhorn South scored five in the fifth inning to take control.
The Bearcats rallied for seven runs in the final two innings but came up short, ending their season at 15-11.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.