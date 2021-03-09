Class A: Evan Meyersick's layup gives Millard West win over Lincoln Pius X in first round

LINCOLN — Evan Meyersick's layup before the buzzer Tuesday lifted Millard West to a 47-45 win over Lincoln Pius X in the Class A first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sam Hoiberg’s 3 with 4.5 seconds left had tied the game for Lincoln Pius X, which never led after West’s first basket of the game.
Millard West (18-5) meets Millard North (25-2) at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Tuesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports