Class A: Evan Meyersick's layup gives Millard West win over Lincoln Pius X in first round
topical
BASKETBALL

James Jonway, Jake Greisen

Lincoln Pius X's Jake Greisen attempts to block Millard West's James Conway as he goes up for a shot.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Evan Meyersick's layup before the buzzer Tuesday lifted Millard West to a 47-45 win over Lincoln Pius X in the Class A first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sam Hoiberg’s 3 with 4.5 seconds left had tied the game for Lincoln Pius X, which never led after West’s first basket of the game.

Millard West (18-5) meets Millard North (25-2) at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Tuesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

