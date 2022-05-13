Class A: Extra-base hits power Omaha Creighton Prep to first-round win over Omaha Westside

Five extra-base hits in two innings Friday helped Omaha Creighton Prep earn a 9-4 victory over Omaha Westside in the first round of the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Junior Jays advanced to Monday’s winner’s bracket game against Millard South at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. The Patriots defeated Lincoln Southeast 9-5 in Friday’s third opening round game.

After giving up just one hit — a double to Westside catcher Dalton Bargo in the top of the first inning — Prep’s batters unloaded on Warriors starter Ty Madison in the bottom of the frame. Bargo had four of the Warriors’ six hits, including two doubles.

Left fielder Sam Ryberg led off with a triple. After second baseman Parker Mooney coaxed a walk out of Madison, Junior Jays catcher Elliott Peterson launched a sacrifice fly that brought home Ryberg with Prep’s first run.

Then with two outs, third baseman Coby Hatcher drove a ground rule double, scoring Mooney for a 2-0 Prep lead. Shortstop Grant Sommers then stepped up and clubbed a two-run home run for a 4-0 lead.

Prep posted four more runs in the third inning, including one from a play that more often happens in softball games.

Mooney led off the inning with a double before Peterson traded places with him with an RBI double that put Prep ahead 5-0. Mitchell Collins came in to run for Peterson, then things got weird.

Grant Hatcher laid down a bunt that rolled through the grass near the third base line. Hatcher reached first base safely, and a wild throw that could have been trouble for the Warriors was fielded by Westside second baseman Ty Chullino.

Collins had moved to third on the play, so Chullino threw the ball home to keep Collins from scoring the sixth run. But that didn’t stop Hatcher from advancing to second base.

When Westside threw the ball to second base, Collins sprinted home for the 6-0 lead. An errant throw allowed Hatcher to advance to third base before the play was over.

Coby Hatcher then singled to bring Grant home with the seventh run. That was enough to chase Madison from the game; Warriors coach Otis Seals brought in Max Coughlin to pitch.

A sacrifice fly by Jack Thiele with two outs plated Coby Hatcher and put Prep ahead 8-0. The Junior Jays added a run in the fourth when Grant Hatcher singled home Ryberg, who led off the inning with a single, for a 9-0 advantage.

Prep changed pitcher for the top of the fifth inning but that replacement, Thomas Leiden, lasted just three batters. Teddy Rezac led off with a walk before Leiden hit RJ Gunderson with a pitch. Bargo came up and hit a double that scored Rezac and Gunderson.

Grant Wagner replaced Leiden. A pair of wild pitches by Wagner got Westside two more runs that cut the Junior Jays’ lead to 9-4. Robert O’Malley came in to pitch the final two innings and secure the victory for Prep, giving up just one hit.

Omaha Westside (18-15)............000 040 0—4 6 1

Omaha Creighton Prep (28-5).....404 100 x—9 10 0

W-Ryan Bauer (8-0). L-Ty Madison (5-5). 2B-OW, Dalton Bargo (2); CP, Coby Hatcher, Parker Mooney, Elliott Peterson. 3B-CP, Sam Ryberg. HR-CP, Grant Sommers.

