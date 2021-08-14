Class A football: For Lincoln East's title hopes, having Noah Walters is 'a great place to start'

Longtime Lincoln East coach John Gingery says his squad wants to build on what it accomplished last year.

It helps that senior Noah Walters will be back to lead the way.

Walters was one of the top quarterbacks in the state in 2020, throwing for a Class A-leading 2,753 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 167 of 290 passes and averaged 275.3 yards per game.

He also can run the ball when needed. Walters was second on the team with 219 rushing yards and a team-high five touchdowns.

His performance helped the Spartans finish 7-3 while reaching the playoffs for the third straight year. East’s season came to an end in the quarterfinal, when it lost to eventual state champion Omaha Westside.

“Expectations are high,” Gingery said. “The kids have been working hard and we feel pretty good going into the season.”

Gingery, a 1975 East graduate, is in his 26th season as coach. And the passion for his alma mater remains apparent.

“I love this school,” he said. “And I love the things we do here.”

He also loves the fact Walters will direct the offense.