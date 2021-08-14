Class A football: For Lincoln East's title hopes, having Noah Walters is 'a great place to start'

Longtime Lincoln East coach John Gingery says his squad wants to build on what it accomplished last year.
It helps that senior Noah Walters will be back to lead the way.
Walters was one of the top quarterbacks in the state in 2020, throwing for a Class A-leading 2,753 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 167 of 290 passes and averaged 275.3 yards per game.
He also can run the ball when needed. Walters was second on the team with 219 rushing yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
His performance helped the Spartans finish 7-3 while reaching the playoffs for the third straight year. East’s season came to an end in the quarterfinal, when it lost to eventual state champion Omaha Westside.
“Expectations are high,” Gingery said. “The kids have been working hard and we feel pretty good going into the season.”
Gingery, a 1975 East graduate, is in his 26th season as coach. And the passion for his alma mater remains apparent.
“I love this school,” he said. “And I love the things we do here.”
He also loves the fact Walters will direct the offense.
“Having Noah back is a great place to start,” he said. “We have a good chunk of our line back and some of our receivers, so I think we’re in pretty good shape.”
Walters’ breakout season came after he threw for 797 yards as a sophomore. His 290 pass attempts last year led Class A and were second in the state behind Central City’s Kale Jensen.
In the 49-29 playoff loss against Westside, he threw a season-high 62 passes. He completed 40 for 440 yards and two touchdowns.
“He had such a great year last season,” Gingery said. “Not just because of all the stats that he put up, but his decision-making was outstanding.”
The coach added that Walters’ intelligence is a big reason for his success.
“He’s a smart and talented kid,” Gingery said. “We give him the option to check off on plays if he sees something better.”
Walters also is a team leader, something that Gingery said will be important while navigating a challenging schedule.
“Our schedule is brutal,” the coach said. “We’re possibly going to have six ranked teams on there, so I think it’s going to be as tough as anybody’s.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Walters isn’t just about football. He also played baseball and batted .333, helping the Spartans qualify for state in the spring.
Gingery said he has learned to tweak his offense depending on the players he’s got. With Walters back, East's free-wheeling attack this season is a no-brainer.
“If we have kids who are good runners, we run the ball,” he said. “If we have a good passer, we pass the ball.”
Walters definitely checks that box. The potent passing attack helped East average 391 yards per game last year.
Gingery is aware that it’s been awhile since the Spartans captured a state title. East’s two championships came in 1975 and 1979.
That will give the team a lofty goal this season.
“To win a championship is a lot tougher than it used to be because of all of the quality teams,” Gingery said. “But it’s something that’s always on the back burner in your mind.”
