Class A football: Kearney upsets Bellevue West in overtime to advance to semifinals
FOOTBALL

Kearney

Kearney tight end D'Andre Ndugwa runs the ball against Bellevue West.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Kearney shocked top-seeded, No. 2-ranked Bellevue West 41-40 in overtime Friday night.

Preston Pearson ran for two touchdowns and passed for four, including on first down to Peter Glandt in overtime after West had scored for a 40-33 lead.

The Bearcats went for the win and ran a double reverse that Peter Glandt scored on by getting inside the near pylon on his sideline.

The Bearcats (5-4) scored three times in the final eight minutes of the first half, then No. 2 Bellevue West (6-1) scored twice in the final 6:28 only to have a bad snap lead to a blocked PAT kick.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

