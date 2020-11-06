Class A football: Kearney upsets Bellevue West in overtime to advance to semifinals

Kearney shocked top-seeded, No. 2-ranked Bellevue West 41-40 in overtime Friday night.

Preston Pearson ran for two touchdowns and passed for four, including on first down to Peter Glandt in overtime after West had scored for a 40-33 lead.

The Bearcats went for the win and ran a double reverse that Peter Glandt scored on by getting inside the near pylon on his sideline.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bearcats (5-4) scored three times in the final eight minutes of the first half, then No. 2 Bellevue West (6-1) scored twice in the final 6:28 only to have a bad snap lead to a blocked PAT kick.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.